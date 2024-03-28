A good collab can change the trajectory of an artist’s career for good, something Post Malone has experienced first-hand. He’s about to do so again, this time via a partnership with country singer Morgan Wallen.

Malone was a well-known name long before he collaborated with Swae Lee on “Sunflower,” but it was the 2018 track — penned for the year’s award-winning Into the Spider-Verse — that made him a cross-genre sensation. He’s been a household name ever since, and Wallen may be prepped to join him.

Among country music fans, Wallen is already a popular figure, but his incoming release with Malone is already considered a hit among both singers’ fanbases. It may be the song that shifts Wallen into the same cross-genre popularity Malone currently enjoys, and fans are awaiting its release with bated breath.

When does “I Had Some Help” release?

Post Malone teased his latest genre-jumping hit via Instagram and TikTok, where fans were quick to celebrate the singer’s incoming “country era.” The fresh track, titled “I Had Some Help,” combines warbling country tones with Malone’s distinct rasp and just a sprinkle of rock to keep things interesting. Malone fans are clearly on board with the release, something they made clear in the comment section of the post, where they proclaimed the song the official theme of Summer 2024.

Malone and Wallen have yet to announce an official release date for the incoming track, but some fans think they’ve sussed it out. Widespread rumors claim the song will release on April 5, but without clear confirmation from one of the men behind the release, we remain skeptical. Hopeful, but skeptical.

Thanks to a tantalizing Reddit post, paired with an article from Cowgirl Magazine, quite a few fans are hanging their hopes on the April 5 release rumors, but we advise proceeding with caution. Its unclear where those rumors started, and — while we’re also eagerly awaiting the song’s release — relying on internet rumors is a recipe for disappointment.