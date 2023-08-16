Post Malone plays all the hits for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

When he’s not purchasing million-dollar Magic The Gathering cards, rapper Post Malone is busy reminding everyone of his greatest hits. The new father was the latest musician to take to the stage of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, performing a career-spanning setlist in what was his debut appearance on the long-running series.

Malone was flanked by a full band and orchestra, as well as a handful of backing vocalists. He kicked off proceedings with “Sunflower,” the Swae Lee-assisted song that formed part of the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Later, the rapper performed a live rendition of “I Fall Apart,” from his 2016 debut album Stoney, as well as the Hollywood’s Bleeding lead single, “Circles.”

Saving his new material for last, Malone finished the performance with “Enough Is Enough,” which is lifted from his most recent fifth studio album, Austin. Despite the success of his music (the first three songs on the setlist have over a billion streams), Malone appeared slightly surprised by his appearance on Tiny Desk. “Thank you NPR for having me,” the rapper told the crowd, “I’m super excited to come on this show, and super nervous.”

Alongside his work on Into the Spider-Verse, Malone once again dipped his toe into the comic book world for Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated film enlisted Malone in the voice role of Ray Fillet, a mutant manta ray and ally of the Ninja Turtles. Malone stars opposite Jackie Chan as Splinter and Seth Rogan as Bebop, among others.

Watch Post Malone’s full performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert above.