Post Malone buys one-of-a-kind multi-million dollar Magic The Gathering x Lord of the Rings card

It has been two months since the unique copy of “The One Ring” from the Magic: The Gathering‘s Lord of the Rings collaboration was discovered and graded by PSA with a score of 9. Since then, many have wondered what happened to the card. Did it go to the game store that offered a $2 million bounty? Was it thrown into an active volcano?

No, the card ended up in the hands of a collector who also happens to be Post Malone. MTG fan Brook Trafton posted on TikTok when he completed the trading card exchange with the famous rapper. This wasn’t your typical trading card trade. While most exchanges happen through simple means, like visiting your local game store, this one was special.

Trafton met Post Malone in a special venue, where he showed the graded card in person. It was a highly emotional affair since the rapper was thrilled to become the newest owner of this rare item; meanwhile, Trafton was also a fan.

According to Trafton’s caption, his once-in-a-lifetime exchange with Post Malone felt like a fairytale, and he knew he wanted to give it to him from the moment he found it. He thanked the rapper and Magic: The Gathering for “changing his life,” – such moments don’t happen very often.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone, Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful”

While neither Trafton nor Post Malone disclosed the selling price of the card, there was speculation that the card sold for $2.6 million. The last known bounty was from a game store willing to pay $2 million for the special card.

Post Malone has been a huge Magic The Gathering fan for quite a while, to the point where he had an official collaboration with Wizards of the Coast. This isn’t the first time the rapper spent an exorbitant amount for a trading card. During an interview with Howard Stern, the rapper revealed that he once spent $800,000 for an “artist print, Chris Rush-signed Black Lous.”

The One Ring is now the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card ever sold, following Post Malone’s copy of Black Lotus. The rapper is willing to pay any price to expand his collection of rare trading cards, even if the cost goes into the six digits.