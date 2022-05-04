Post Malone is expecting his first child

The rapper is set to have his first child with his longtime girlfriend.

Congratulations to popular hip-hop artist Post Malone who is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend.

The news comes first from TMZ who spoke to the “Rockstar” rapper. Post shared his excitement to enter a new chapter in his life.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

According to the report, Post’s longtime girlfriend, who went unnamed, held a party to celebrate the news with family and friends over the weekend.

It looks to be an exciting year on the cards for the rapper who announced in April that he would be releasing his fourth full-length studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The record will be Post’s followup to Hollywood’s Bleeding and is set to feature the single “One Right Now” which was released back in November 2021.

Post looks to continue his billboard success with this new record. Hollywood’s Bleeding managed to score the top spot on the Billboard 200 becoming his second album to do so. Also, the rapper scored three positions on the Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs with “Circles”, “Rockstar”, and “Sunflower”.

The rapper claims to be headed back to his roots with the upcoming record, rediscovering why he chose to make music in the beginning. Twelve Carat Toothache is set to arrive in stores on June 3.