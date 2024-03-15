10 best Kpop boy groups, ranked

Ranking music is relative, I will grant you that. However, objectively speaking, we can certainly strive to be as unbiased as possible in fully ranking what we consider to be the best K-pop boy groups, regardless of their popularity or status in the genre.

First and foremost, we need to consider their music. Is it creative? Is it unique enough to stand out in the overwhelming sea of K-pop? Is it making history? If all the answers are yes, that’s about halfway to what we’ll be considering. Secondly, we should evaluate their talent during live performances. Nothing humbles an artist quite like performing show after show live striving to maintain their voice in perfect pitch while dancing. And no, I don’t mean just shimmying like most Western artists — we’re talking about complex dance routines.

Thirdly, we need to assess their chemistry as a group. Any fan will attest that a large part of what makes K-pop appealing is the inner-circle relationships that often translate into brilliant chemistry on stage and in music. With that said, here are the ten best K-pop boy groups, according to our considerations.

10- Monsta X

In tenth place, I’m placing Monsta X. Much like the entries on this list, we’re looking at three parameters that determine their place on this list, and Monsta X is one of the most stable K-pop groups out there. Their music has been consistently good since their debut in 2015, and despite not leveling up with some of the artists on this list in terms of popularity, they surely deserve more praise for keeping their unique touch in songs, their creativity, and of course their easy-going friendship among the members.

9- VIXX

A new wave of K-pop fans may not recognize VIXX’s name immediately off the top of their heads, but longevity doesn’t always mean quality. Thankfully, in VIXX’s case, it is longevity that also places them on this list Over the years, VIXX took a much darker approach to their concepts, straying from some of the most conventional sounds that we often hear in K-pop. By adding this uniqueness to their discography, VIXX maintained its reign in some of the most obscure concepts that we see in popular groups, showing their boldness as artists, and of course, adding to the history of K-pop as we know it today.

8- TXT

TXT is the youngest group on this list, having only debuted in 2019. Although their time in the limelight has been brief, their influence in the genre has lasted a lifetime. As arguably one of the Fourth Generation’s leading forces, TXT was the second group Bighit ever risked on, and thankfully, they nailed the formula on the head. Not only is this group’s friendship evident on and off-stage, but they’re clearly some of the best-trained idols in the business. Their music proves to be an eclectic mix of Western pop with the alluring beats of K-pop, and nothing quite beats a synchronized group as they are.

7- Seventeen

Seventeen, in my opinion, is wholly deserving of a place as one of the quintessential boy groups in K-pop. They’re the very definition of perseverance, showing all new generations ahead that hard work pays off. Since 2015, we’ve seen all thirteen members not only working to improve themselves in their individual crafts but also to create a more unique sound in their discography. Since Seongcheol’s involvement in producing, Seventeen has consistently been more creative and more in tune with their music than ever before, becoming an inspiration for all K-pop rookies, and of course, solidifying their role as one of the genre’s very best.

6- ATEEZ

Again, ATEEZ is a relatively recent group that has somehow climbed its way up to the very top. We can’t deny that in recent years, K-pop has garnered more history-making titles and achievements than ever before, and therefore, the presence of third and fourth-generation idols isn’t at all surprising. What is surprising, though, is that ATEEZ came from a rather unknown company and still made their presence known in the industry. Talent does take you right to the top, and despite their humble starts, ATEEZ has managed to endure all that life threw their way and successfully solidified themselves as one of K-pop’s best live performers, with their synchronization only rivaled by those above them on this list.

5- Stray Kids

Stray Kids is on their way to becoming K-pop’s next-generation leaders. Very few groups have seen such an obvious and blatant increase in popularity as Stray Kids has, tuning out all criticism thrown their way and conquering more and more fans worldwide. But as I said before, this isn’t a popularity contest. Despite having had some controversies in the past, the group manages to keep a strong bond among the members, as they continuously support each other like a family. This obvious tightness is felt through their perseverance, which beautifully translates to their flawless performances and daring sounds. They’re the whole package, undoubtedly.

4- EXO

We hardly need to discern the reasoning behind including EXO on this list. In fact, in terms of popularity, hardly any groups have ever achieved the level of stardom that EXO managed to garner. Everyone knew EXO. However, popularity does not necessarily equate to quality. Nonetheless, there are reasons as to why they became history-makers. Truth be told, EXO is perhaps the most controversial entry on this list concerning teamwork and chemistry, with several members leaving the group for discernible reasons — which is why they don’t rank higher. Regardless, in their early days, the group’s stage presence and eclectic sound were unmatched — no one was on their level.

3- SHINEE

Hardly any entry on this list will match SHINee’s in terms of innovation. Their discography, concepts, and general production are always a step above, and you’ll hardly find two songs with the same vibe or feeling to them. In general, SHINee stands out where so many K-pop boy groups tend to fail: They actually embrace obstacles and challenges as a chance to learn and overcome. Moreover, concerning their stage presence and live performances, SHINee truly does not lack in any way. The group always gives it their all, and of course, no one in K-pop can ever see a world where the SHINee members aren’t as close-knit as family, Jonghyun included.

2- BIGBANG

K-pop wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for BIGBANG. Hardly any K-pop act or individual can fully claim that they trailblazed an entire music genre — but BIGBANG can. As a general rule, no one in K-pop should ever undermine this group’s efforts in internationalizing Korean pop music. BIGBANG was, quite literally, the group that took K-pop to the United States, and consequently, to the Western world.

The Hallyu wave was started by BIGBANG, and that alone should earn them a pretty high spot on this list. But of course, that’s not the only mark they’ve left on the genre. Regarding their music, BIGBANG was always trying to experiment, creating new and trendsetting sounds, relying on their own self-production. Generally, BIGBANG is one of the most — if not the most — influential boy groups in K-pop. If it weren’t for our number one slot, that is.

1- BTS

Of course, the number one spot on this list couldn’t have landed on anyone but BTS, the icons themselves. Whereas BIGBANG ventured into the Western world, BTS actually put K-pop on the map, paving the way for a whole new era in the genre. Unlike most entries on this list, BTS hailed from a bankrupt company, before they stumbled upon the seven boys who would change history. And change the history they did. BTS ventured where no other group had gone — they’re Grammy Nominees, UNICEF Ambassadors, and overall, they’ve contributed more to the international music industry than any other group before them.

Musically, BTS was considered an outsider from the start. Leaving pop elements behind, the group dabbled in Hip-Hop, and eventually, they found their own niche in music by constantly innovating. One of the most treasured traits in an artist that I can think of is diversity — and no one is as diverse as BTS. This talent naturally extends to their stage presence, which has not once wavered in quality, and much like Port wine, BTS only gets better with age. Moreover, we can’t skip over the fact that all BTS members consistently emphasize the importance of communication, as colleagues and most of all, as family. There will only be one BTS in this timeline, and we’re incredibly lucky to live in it alongside them.