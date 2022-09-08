All Big Bang members, ages, and birthdays

Big Bang is a K-pop boy group that made its debut under YG Entertainment in 2006 with five members: Taeyang, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, and Seungri. Following a controversy in 2019, Seungri retired from the group, leaving the four members. Big Bang has been dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’ due to the groups’ great influence in spreading the ‘Hallyu Wave’ across the world. Known for their experimentation with music and styles, Big Bang is one of the most influential K-pop groups of all time.

Here are the four members that make up the pioneering K-pop group Big Bang.

Taeyang

Dong Young Bae, better known by his stage name Taeyang — or SOL in the Japan market — was born on May 18 in 1988 and is 34 years old. He stands at five foot and nine inches tall. Dubbed the ”Prince of R&B”, Taeyang is a singer-songwriter, dancer, and model. He became a trainee under YG Entertainment in the year 2000 and made his debut six years later as a member of Big Bang. Following their growing success and popularity, Taeyang made his solo debut two years later with the EP Hot. The body of work earned him the Best R&B and Soul Album award at the Korean Music Awards.

In 2010, he released his first full-length album titled Solar and has since continued to achieve great success. Taeyang is part of the sub-unit GD X Taeyang with his fellow Big Bang member, G-Dragon. In early 2018, Taeyang married actress Min Hyo Rin, and the next month enlisted to fulfill his military service. The couple welcomed their first child and son in late 2021.

G-Dragon

Kwon Ji Yong, popularly known as G-Dragon, was born on Aug. 18 in 1988, making him 34 years old. He stands at five foot and 10 inches tall. He is a singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, fashion designer, model, and leader of Big Bang. His career began in 1995 when he joined a kid’s group called Little Roora. He left the group a year after and joined SM Entertainment as a trainee, where he stayed for four years before joining YG Entertainment in the year 2000. At YG, G-Dragon trained for six years before officially debuting as a member of Big Bang.

In 2009, G-Dragon made his solo debut with the album Heartbreaker which earned him the coveted Album of the Year Award at the MNet Asian Music Awards. G-Dragon has received several awards for his music and has broken various records along the way. He has also written songs for, and collaborated with various other Korean artists. G-Dragon is a part of two sub-units with two of his Big Bang members. In 2010, he debuted as part of the rap duo GD&TOP with the eponymous album GD & TOP, and in 2014, he debuted alongside Taeyang as the sub-unit GD X Taeyang, and the pair released their debut single titled “Good Boy”.

T.O.P

Choi Seung Hyun, also known as T.O.P, was born on Nov. 4 in 1987, is 34 years old and is five foot and 11 inches tall. He is a rapper, songwriter, producer, and actor. T.O.P initially auditioned to join YG Entertainment but was rejected due to his weight. After shedding off the weight, he was accepted as a trainee, eventually debuting with the rest of Big Bang. T.O.P made his acting debut in 2007 with the Korean drama I Am Sam.

In 2010, he made his solo debut with the digital single “Turn It Up”. After spending 16 years with YG Entertainment, T.O.P ended his exclusive contract with the agency but will continue to be a member of Big Bang.

Daesung

Kang Daesung, also known as D-Lite in Japan, was born on April 26 in 1989. He is 33 years old and five foot and 10 inches tall. He is a singer-songwriter, actor, and television personality. Daesung passed his first audition for YG Entertainment and debuted with Big Bang in 2006. In 2008, he made his solo debut in Korea with the trot song “Look at Me, Gwisoon”.

He later made his Japanese debut in 2013 with the album D’scover. Daesung continued to release more Japanese albums as his popularity began to skyrocket, and he became the second foreign male artist after Michael Jackson to have two consecutive albums reach the top spot in Japan. Daesung completed his military service between March 2018 and November 2019.