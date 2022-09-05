The best K-pop bromances, ranked

The classic bromance has been a staple in the media for many years. Fans can’t seem to get enough of two men sharing emotional and adorable bonds with one another, and the K-pop industry is no different. With several boy groups in existence, working hard and playing hard together, naturally some beautiful friendships have blossomed.

From groups that are almost two decades old, like the 17-year-old group, Super Junior, to newer additions like Stray Kids and TXT, and worldwide sensations BTS, here are some of the K-pop bromances that have made fans all over the world cheese in utter excitement.

10. WowKwan (A.C.E)

From calling each other their “best boy” to always being within arm’s reach of one another, members of the boy group A.C.E, Kim Sehyoon and Kim Byeongkwan, popularly known as Wow and BK/Kim, have earned themselves the K-pop ship name, WowKwan. The duo has gifted fans with many endearing and lovable moments, sharing their intimate friendship with the world. The pair are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service in South Korea, with Wow being discharged later this year, and BK to be discharged sometime next in 2023.

9. HunHo (EXO)

The title HunHo is derived from parts of the names of Sehun and Suho, two of the nine-member K-pop boy group EXO. What makes this bromance particularly heartwarming for many fans of the group is that the Suho is the leader of the group, while Sehun is the maknae, cementing a big brother-little brother dynamic worth rooting for. As one of the oldest members of the group, a now 31-year-old Suho took a now 27-year-old Sehun under his wing, but what has blossomed is an unbreakable, close bond and friendship between two teammates.

8. JakeHoon (Enhypen)

Enhypen may be a relatively new boy group, but they are making serious waves in the K-pop space, and one of the reasons is the attention to the relationship between members Jake and Sunghoon. The pair have been very close long before their official idol debut and starred in the survival series I-Land as competitors. Though pit against each other to achieve idol status, both Jake and Sungoon maintained their noteworthy friendship and enjoyed each other’s company throughout the series’ run. From their adored handshake, to their public claims that they wish they were blood relations, these two are definitely best-friend goals. What’s more adorable is that they are in so in sync that they’ve been known to recognize each other when blindfolded.

7. NoMin (NCT Dream)

Jaemin and Jeno have been friends for nine years and counting, and have gone through all aspects of life as a duo. The pair first met when they were 14 years old and joined SM Entertainment on the same day. Jaemin and Jeno also attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul together and even sat next to each other in class. They usually have their private schedules together and make sure to keep up with each other’s individual activities. When they took a trip to Busan, fans nicknamed their holiday a honeymoon, as the best friends were inseparable from start to finish.

6. MinSung (Stray Kids)

The MinSung ship is another friendship that has overcome the strains and hardships of a survival program and competition. Lee Minho and Han Jisung have a close friendship that started as far back as their pre-debut days. Their friendship continues to wax strong, and the pair are extremely comfortable around each other, believing their union to be their safe space. Of all the pairings in Stray Kids, MinSung is the most popular with Wattpad romance stories being written about the duo.

5. EunHae (Super Junior)

For a group that has been active since 2005, it would be expected that some friendships would stand the test of time. In comes Donghae and Eunhyuk, a pairing that has remained closer than ever long before their debut over a decade ago. The pair have been friends since the early 2000s and even debuted together as a duo group in 2011, with many fans referring to them as brothers. EunHae is also one of the most prominent boy group pairings in the history of K-pop as the public displays of affection between both Donghae and EunHyuk are jealousy inducing.

4. Meanie/MinWon (Seventeen)

Right from their pre-debut days, Mingyu and Wonwoo’s friendship has held a special place in the hearts of many fans. Even before fans knew Wonwoo’s name and could only identify him with the beanies he wore, the ship Meanie was already born. Regardless of their apparent opposing personalities, the rappers have always had a blast when around each other.

3. YeonBin (TXT)

The affectionate friendship between TXT’s Choi Soobin and Choi Yeonjun is indeed a charming one. After a bout of playful teasing one minute, they cling to each other the next. Fans have continued to ship this pairing since their debut in 2019, with several fancams, short stories, and dating rumors attached to the duo. With just one year separating the two in age, YeonBin is a twin K-pop pairing for the ages, and they’ve proven this with their continuous compliments, kisses, and love taps.

2. WooSan (ATEEZ)

San and Wooyoung share what many fans consider a soulmate-like bond. The two have been friends since their trainee days and even share a matching tattoo “Amicus ad aras” (friends until death) on their right thighs. San and Wooyoung are close with each other’s famililes, and their pure friendship has left fans feeling understandably envious.

1. TaeKook (BTS)

Whether it’s in their mundane activities or during an intense stage performance, BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook are always making each other smile. Their bond as the youngest members of the group and the similar interests they share often has the duo spending a lot of time with one another. A quick search of TaeKook on the internet will give you an immense number of pictures, video compilations, stories, and GIFs to engage in for months.