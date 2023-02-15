These are 10 K-Pop idols who passed away too soon

Amid an industry known for its catchy tunes and energetic dance routines, the K-Pop world is much harsher than what meets the average eye. Albeit its stereotypical image depicting young stars having fun, at times even performing the so-called ‘bubblegum pop’, this downright ruthless industry — in addition to demanding fans and traditional cultural beliefs —has taken a toll on its idols from their very first debut. Even the biggest stars in South Korea have been progressively opening up when it comes to the unrealistic expectations placed upon them to achieve the unachievable, including BTS’ RM critics towards the lack of growth in the industry and IU’s openness about her deteriorating mental and physical health upon becoming a musician.

Nowadays, many idols opt to openly discuss their mental health struggles or even take the little creative freedom that they have to open up about the inherent underlining obstacles in K-Pop, however, many were not as lucky. Unfairly treated by fans, media, and their companies alike, K-Pop has earned itself the fame of becoming a burial ground for some of its youngest rising stars. Whether they may derive from suicide, common car crashes, or illness, K-Pop idols have become attached to their image as celebrities for eternity, after being housed by this relentlessly morbid industry. While a list much longer could have been made, here are some of the biggest idols in K-Pop who have left this earth far too soon.

Lee Jihan

Born in August 1998, Lee Jihan was an actor and rising K-Pop idol who tragically passed away in 2022, at the age of 24. Jihan was an actor under WIDMAY Entertainment, and in 2017, the singer participated in the second season of Produce 101, a reality series created by his label. Despite being a rookie in the world of K-Pop, the singer was already well-established in the world of Korean dramas, known for his role in the 2019 drama The Butterfly Dream.

The 24-year-old passed away in October 2022, as a victim of the fatal Seoul crowd crush that occurred on Halloween night. Upon having some COVID-19 restrictions lifted, a large mass of people celebrating the ending of the sanctions and the popular celebration filled the streets of Gangnam, which were otherwise unprepared for such a large surge of people, resulting in a stampede that ended the lives of over 150 people, including Jihan.

Yohan

Popularized for being a rookie member of the K-Pop group TST, Yohan was first introduced to the South Korean pop scene in 2013, under an entirely different group called Nom. This band achieved enormous success in the Philippines but remained relatively inactive since a few of the members transferred into a new boy group in 2017, thus forming TST.

On June 26, 2020, it was announced the popular singer had passed away at the age of 28. The family members and KJ Music Entertainment asked fans to avoid speculating regarding his passing, as the official statement did not cite a cause of death per the family’s request. Many fans have, naturally, weighed in on what may have been Yohan’s cause of death, including death by suicide or even as a result of a COVID-19-related illness. Nevertheless, Yohan left the world unexpectedly and mysteriously, leaving friends, family, and fans mourning the loss of the singer.

Sulli

In recent years, there were three deaths that completely shook the K-Pop world as we know it today; one of them being the death of Sulli, an actress, and singer part of the K-Pop group f(x). Active since 2005 in the South Korean entertainment business, Sulli quickly became a recognizable face in the country, for her stellar work as an actress followed by her immense success as a musician. Although short-lived, Sulli’s musical career on f(x) lasted six years before she focused on her solo act and acting projects.

During the course of her career, Sulli was the target of immense criticism for dating Dynamic Duo’s rapper Choiza, who was 14 years her senior. Amidst pregnancy rumors, controversies following kissing her friend on the lips, and admitting to not enjoying bras, Sulli’s battle with cyberbullying and its repercussions on her mental health began. On October 14, 2019, Sulli took her own life. The news shook up the entire nation, due to her immense popularity as one of the biggest stars in South Korea, falling at the hands of the harsh reception by the media and its society.

Goo Hara

One of the most heartbreaking and impactful deaths in K-Pop in recent years was that of Goo Hara. She was a member of the girl group Kara, and over the years, she participated in several reality shows including the popular KBS reality series Invincible Youth and Strong Heart. Hara debuted as a solo act in 2015, pursuing a solo career as a singer and TV host, becoming a well-known presence in the world of K-Pop and television alike.

In 2019, at the age of 28, Hara was found dead in her home in Seoul. Her passing was ruled out as a suicide. While there is no confirmation when it comes to the reasoning behind her death, a few reasons came up as speculation. A month prior to Hara’s passing, her close friend Sulli was found lifeless in her home, as Hara admitted to not have been coping with Sulli’s passing well. In addition to losing Sulli, Hara was also dealing with a lawsuit with Choi Jong-Bum, her ex-boyfriend after being assaulted and threatened by the hairdresser.

Hara filed a lawsuit after her ex-boyfriend threatened to release a sex tape that he filmed non-consensually, as an attempt to harm her career. The existence of a sex tape led to Hara being severely harassed by the media, leading to her first attempt at her life a few months prior to her death. Later on, Hara would pass away from suicide.

Ahn So-jin

At times, the K-Pop world is so relentless that even its rising stars succumb to the lack of mental health structure, deemed as taboo in the country. Ahn So-Jin was still a trainee when she passed away, previously partaking in the 2014 DSP Media survival program called Kara Project. So-Jin became the leader of the Baby Karaproject, as a result of her stage charisma, dancing stamina, and strong vocals. Her bright personality was also oftentimes praised by the audience.

Unfortunately, that brightness and positivity would not always translate into real life. On February 2015, So-Jin died by suicide, found unconscious near her apartment garden at the age of 22. While the rising singer did not pass away from her attempt at taking her life, she would later on, die while being transported to the hospital as a result of her self-inflicted injuries. Although her family did not ask for an autopsy, her death was ruled as a suicide, derived from her struggles with depression.

Kim Jonghyun

In 2017, the trajectory in the industry changed upon Kim Jonghyun’s passing. His death would bring a row of underlining issues in the K-Pop scene, followed by Sulli and Goo Hara’s own passing. Jonghyun was the main vocalist of the groundbreaking K-Pop boy group, SHINee. Active since 2005, SHINee rose to immense fame for proportioning the Hallyu wave that opened the K-Pop doors to the rest of the world. Admired for his hard work and talent, Jonghyun was also known for pursuing a solo career in 2015, while comprising his work as a member of The Ballad and SHINee alike.

On Dec.18, 2017, South Korea was hit with the heartbreaking news that Jonghyun had passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning, which was later on ruled as a death by suicide. The singer passed away at the age of 27, with nearly clear intentions that he aimed at taking his own life following a number of messages he had sent to his sister, as well as a suicide letter he sent his friend and singer Nine9, three days prior to his Dec.9 concert. Despite the alarming evidence of his deteriorating mental health, neither the company nor his friends managed to prevent his death, even if they tried.

Ladies’ Code Rise and EunB

Originally consisting of five members, Ladies’ Code is a girl group formed by Polaris Entertainment in 2013. Albeit the group did not get a chance to achieve a high status in the industry before the disaster, Ladies’ Code was quickly a victim of headlines upon the deaths of members EunB and Rise a year after their debut. Rise or Kwon Ri-Se was a singer in the group, previously known for participating in Miss Korea 1009, where she was crowned as Miss Korea Japan Jin, due to being a Japanese singer of Korean descent. EunB kickstarted her career in the entertainment business with the debut of Ladies’ Code.

On Sep.3, 2014, the group was involved in a serious car collision, that was proven fatal for two of the members. The second leading cause of death in K-Pop is car crashes, as a result of their packed schedules, which often force the drivers and managers to speed while attempting to reach their events on time. Allegedly, the car in which the members were, reached a height of 137km/h (85mph), causing a violent collision on the road. EunB was pronounced dead on the scene, while Rise was listed as being in critical condition. Her condition, unfortunately, deteriorated over the days, passing away from severe injuries four days later. Rise and EunB passed away at the ages of 23 and 25 years old, respectively.

Lee Hye-ryeon (Heo Yun; U;Nee)

Also known by her stage name U;Nee, Heo Yun was a singer, rapper, dancer, and actress that debuted in 2003 as a soloist. Under Synnara J’S Entertainment, the singer debuted as a dance-pop musician, well-received by South Korean media and the audience alike. U;Nee was also known for pursuing a “sexy concept,” upon being marketed for her image and transformation into a seductive R&B style.

As a victim of South Korea’s continuous dismissal of mental health struggles and in finding help to care for them, U;Nee died by what was ruled as a suicide on Jan.1, 2007, at only 25 years old. After having her death investigated by the police, the force determined she had been suffering from depression and anxiety, and although there was no suicide note, the singer often shared her inner thoughts on her website, including sharing her loneliness and lack of aim in life.

Kim Dongyoon

Kim Dongyoon was a member of the rookie K-Pop group Spectrum, which debuted in May 2018, two months before the rapper’s passing. The group was comprised of members who participated in the survival show MIXNINE, chosen for their talent and star-qualities. While Dongyoon wasn’t initially a winner on the series, after ranking 21st place, he officially debuted as the rapper and lyricist of the group after the release of their mini album in 2018.

On July 27, 2018, two months after their debut, WYNN Entertainment announced Dongyoon had passed that same day. The funeral was held among family members and friends, as they opted against a public funeral which are oftentimes held for celebrities in South Korea. While no cause of death was ever specified, even if the family asked for an autopsy, Dongyoon’s passing was absolutely unexpected. Dongyoon passed away at just 20 years old.

Tany

In 2018, the K-Pop industry was yet again hit with another heartbreaking loss among idols. Tany, or Kim Jinsoo, a rising rookie soloist known for his 2016 hit song “Always Remember,” honoring the over 300 victims from the South Korean ferry disaster of 2014. The song gained immense popularity, as to this day, the ferry disaster resonates with the population of the country.

At the age of 22, in April 14, 2018, Tany passed away from a car crash as he drove in the south west of the country. Authorities confirmed his passing, after it was said his car collided with a structure, as the singer attempted to reach the city of Mokpo. The car was allegedly completely destroyed, and Tany, alongside another passenger on the same vehicle, passed away in the fire resulting from the accident. As a victim of the second most common cause of death in K-Pop, Tany’s death hit the industry and fans with shock and sadness.

While there is no telling what the future may hold, all these K-Pop stars will be remembered for the ray of light they brought upon their fans, and will still be remembered by their family and friends, forever immortalized by their passion for music.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.