All ATEEZ members’ ages and birthdays

ATEEZ is an eight-member K-pop boy group under KQ Entertainment. The group consists of members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, San, Yunho, Wooyoung, Yeosang, Mingi, and Jongho. They made their debut in 2018 with the album Treasure EP.1: All to Zero and the two lead singles “Treasure” and “Pirate King”. The album peaked at the seventh spot on the Gaon Albums Chart.

Known for their powerful performances, the group has been named Global Performance Idols by the Korean media. ATEEZ made a comeback in July 2022 with their ninth EP The World EP.1: Movement featuring the lead single “Guerilla”. They are one of the most popular K-pop groups of all time.

Here are all the members of ATEEZ.

Hongjoong

Kim Hongjoong was born on Nov 7, 1998. He is 23 years old and stands at 172cm (five foot, eight inches) tall. He is a singer, rapper, songwriter, producer, and also the leader of the group. He graduated from Dongan High school and is an Entertainment and Media major at Global Cyber University. Hongjoong joined KQ Entertainment in 2016 and was their first ever trainee. Since his debut with the group, he has written and produced many of ATEEZ’s songs.

Seonghwa

Park Seonghwa was born on April 3, 1998. He is 24 years old and stands at 178cm (five foot, 10 inches) tall. He is a singer and actor. Seonghwa joined KQ entertainment as a trainee in 2017. After dropping out of Paekche Institute of the Arts, he decided to major in Entertainment and Media at Global Cyber University. In 2021, he made his acting debut in the drama Imitation.

Yunho

Jeong Yunho was born on March 24, 1999. He is 23 years old and stands at 185cm (six foot, one inch) tall, making him the tallest member of ATEEZ. He is a singer and actor. Yunho underwent voice and dance training at Joy Dance and Plug In Music Academy before joining KQ Entertainment. He became a trainee six months after his bandmate Hongjoong and was KQ’s second trainee. He graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul and is majoring in Entertainment and Media at Global Cyber University. Along with fellow bandmate Seonghwa, Yunho made his acting debut in the 2021 drama Imitation.

Mingi

Song Mingi was born on Aug. 9, 1999. He is 23 years old, and stands at 183cm (six feet) tall. He is a rapper, songwriter, and dancer. He was initially a trainee at Maroo Entertainment before passing a KQ audition and becoming a trainee there. He underwent voice and dance training at Joy Dance and Plug In Music Academy. In early 2021, Mingi went on a brief hiatus due to his struggles with anxiety but returned eight months later. While on hiatus, he still participated in the recording of the group’s sixth EP Zero: Fever Part 2.

San

Choi San was born on July 10, 1999. He is 23 years old and stands at 176cm (five foot, nine inches) tall. He is a singer, dancer, and actor. In high school, he was the libero on the school’s volleyball team and that helped him with his stamina and flexibility. He graduated from the Department of Music at the Korea Art School and is majoring in Entertainment and Media at Global Cyber University. San made his acting debut in the 2021 drama Imitation with some of his other bandmates.

Yeosang

Kang Yeosang was born on June 15, 1999. He is 23 years old and stands at 174cm (five foot, nine inches) tall. He is a singer and dancer. He found his inspiration to be a singer after watching the boy group HIGHLIGHT perform. He graduated from Incheon Posco Academy, and is now majoring in Entertainment and Media at Global Cyber University. Yeosang was a Big Hit trainee before joining KQ Entertainment in 2017, and he received his vocal training at IB Music Academy.

Wooyoung

Jung Wooyoung was born on Nov. 26, 1999. He is 22 years old and stands at 173cm (five foot, eight inches) tall. He is a singer and dancer, and was a part of his middle school’s dance team. He graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School and is majoring in Entertainment and Media at Global Cyber University with the rest of his band mates. Like Yeosang, he was a Big Hit trainee before joining KQ Entertainment in 2017.

Jongho

Choi Jongho was born on Oct. 12, 2000. He is 22 years old and is the youngest member of ATEEZ. He is a singer and actor and stands at 176cm (five foot, nine inches) tall. He was a trainee at Top Media before joining KQ Entertainment. He graduated from Surak High School and is majoring in Entertainment and Media at Global Cyber University. Jongho also made his acting debut in the 2021 drama Imitation.