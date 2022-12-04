K-Pop is a profitable industry and and hundreds of groups debut every year, hoping for the kind of success groups like Blackpink and BTS have achieved. While many groups have tried, few will reach the heights of the following 10 K-Pop groups.

As of 2022, these groups are believed to be the richest in South Korea and have made their fortunes through their music, investments, and lucrative brand deals. The K-Pop industry can be an unforgiving industry, and these groups have beat the overwhelming odds and achieved enviable monetary success.

While it’s difficult to confirm exactly how much money each group on this list has made throughout the years, we compiled estimates of their net worth to bring you this list of the ten richest K-pop groups.

10. Red Velvet

After debuting in 2014 with the song “Happiness,” Red Velvet has achieved a lot in eight years a group. Estimates of their net worth range from a modest $8 million up to as much as $40 million thanks to consistent music releases, commercials, and individual business deals. The members have been busy with solo activities this year, including Seulgi’s solo debut with “28 Reasons” and Joy’s drama, Once Upon a Small Town, but they found the time to release two mini albums in 2022.

9. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO is one of the lucky K-Pop groups to be successful both in their solo careers and as a whole. After debuting in 2014, the group from RBW Entertainment quickly took off with their vocal-focused retro sound. The group’s total net worth is unknown, but most sites estimate it to be anywhere from $10 million to $14.9 million. The girls have been focusing more on their solo careers as of late but recently released their latest mini album, Mic On, in October.

8. Seventeen

Seventeen has always been a successful group, but the 13-member K-Pop group saw a huge increase in popularity in the past few years. Their latest mini album, Attacca, sold over 2 million copies, and they embarked on a successful world tour in 2022. The boost in sales has propelled their collective net worth to an estimated $17 million. The members’ personal net worth also rose, and since multiple members like Woozi and Vernon participate in songwriting and production, we bet the the royalties must be very nice.

7. Stray Kids

Stray Kids has had a great career so far, and their recent mini album, Maxident, sold over 3 million copies. The boys proved their popularity in the U.S. when both Maxident and their previous mini, Oddinary, topped the Billboard 200 chart upon release. It’s no surprise given their success that their current net worth is a sizable $30 million, as per several sources. Stray Kids has gained popularity as a self-producing idol group and their success is even more impressive given this reputation.

6. TVXQ

TVXQ debuted in 2003 under SM Entertainment to massive success. Originally a five-member group, TVXQ gained popularity in both Korea and Japan, and the two remaining members are still some of the richest idols in the industry. Their releases may have slowed down as the two focus on solo careers—and fatherhood, in Changmin’s case—but that hasn’t stopped the duo from achieving a net worth of $30 million.

5. Twice

Twice is one of the most popular girl groups both in Korea and abroad, and their latest album, Between 1&2, sold over 1 million copies. The group debuted in 2015 and shows no sign of slowing down; this year, the nine-member group embarked on a world tour and held multiple dates in New York and Los Angeles due to demand. The girls are currently worth $35 million, and since they recently renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, we’ll likely see Twice succeed for years to come.

4. Blackpink

Given their worldwide success, it’s no surprise Blackpink is included in this list. Debuting in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the group breaks streaming records every time they release a new single and are currently preparing for the European leg of their World Tour. The girls made history as the first K-Pop girl group to perform at Coachella and will be the first K-Pop act to headline Hyde Park next July. Blackpink is known for their brand deals with multiple luxury brands. As of 2022, they have earned an estimated $62 million thanks to sponsored content, commercials, and music.

3. Girls’ Generation

The “Nation’s Girl Group” has been applied to many girl groups over the years (including Twice), but Girls’ Generation held the title for years after exploding in popularity with “Gee” in 2009. They have had multiple successful tours and sold out the Tokyo Dome in 2014. Despite infrequent group activities since Sooyung, Tiffany, and Seohyun left SM Entertainment in October 2017, Girls’ Generation’s combined net worth is estimated to be a staggering $100 million. Lately, the girls are focused on their solo careers but reunited to release their seventh Korean full-length album, Forever 1, earlier this year.

2. BTS

BTS is arguably the most famous K-Pop group of all time, and understandably, they’re high-earners. The seven-member boy group debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 and initially achieved only moderate success. Now, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard of the group after their successful singles, world tours, and marketing campaigns. They have worked with brands such as McDonald’s, Baskin Robbins, and Casetify over their career. As of 2022, the group’s net worth is thought to be anywhere from $100 million to $150 million.

1. EXO

It may come as a surprise to some, but SM Entertainment’s boy group, EXO, is easily the richest K-Pop group. If reports are to be believed, the group is worth an insane $1 billion. EXO debuted in 2012 with “MAMA” with both Korean and Chinese versions and were the most popular boy group in South Korea for years after their debut, so it’s understandable that they’d be high-earners. It’s possible the high net worth could be inflated as a few media outlets think the number is closer to $100 million but the majority of media outlets report that EXO is a billion-dollar boy group.