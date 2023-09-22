What happened to Stray Kids? Their car accident, explained

Stray Kids are undoubtedly at the height of their careers. Upon performing at the Video Music Awards, the South Korean K-pop group is following in its senior’s footsteps by expanding its influence all across the globe. Recently, the group has been attending to their North American schedule upon performing at the VMAS, preparing for a new comeback just in time for the Global Citizen Festival.

The event will occur in New York, and aside from Stray Kids, famous headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, BTS member Jung Kook, Anitta, Conan Gray, D-Nice, and Sofia Carson. Initially, Megan Thee Stallion was also scheduled to perform but eventually canceled. Unfortunately, however, StrayKids fans will not be able to catch all eight members performing on stage, as some of them are currently on a temporary break. Here’s why.

Why is Stray Kids taking a break?

While most members will still be able to fulfill their scheduled concerts, Stray Kids stars Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin will not partake in the same event, after a minor car collision that occurred. According to the announcement made by JYP Entertainment – the group’s label – the three members were inside the car when the accident occurred, and will be taking some time off to rest and recover.

“While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wednesday), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision. After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received a thorough medical examination. None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being.”

Thankfully, the company has guaranteed that none of the members sustained any serious injuries. Still, the three members were scheduled to participate in various events while in the United States. Part of their promotional practices included the Milan Fashion Week, which Lee Know and Hyunjin were supposed to attend, and also Seungmin’s YouTube Live which was scheduled for the singer to celebrate with fans during a live stream.

Regarding the Global Citizen Festival, the company also announced a modification in the lineup, and instead of the entire group’s performance, the sub-unit 3Racha will perform. While fans will not have the group together on stage, they will still be able to see Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han performing on stage, albeit by their sub-unit stage names, CB97, SpearB, and J.One.