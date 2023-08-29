Who are the 2023 MTV VMA’s performers?

There are some bangers on the list so far.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are less than a month away, and MTV just announced the first slate of performers for the show. This year there’s a wide range of different musical tastes taking the stage to entertain you and rock out with their socks out. Here’s a list of all of them, but before that let’s do some housekeeping.

When are the 2023 MTV VMA’s?

This trio took the #VMAs carpet 15 YEARS ago today – and the 2023 #VMAs are 15 DAYS away 🥰 pic.twitter.com/B6QC5kHgpw — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2023

The 2023 MTV VMA’s air live on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. They’ll take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. This year, Taylor Swift has the most nominations with eight, followed by SZA with six.

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith all have five nominations, and Blackpink, Shakira, and Diddy are tied with three.

Who’s performing at the 2023 MTV VMA’s?

Catch your first round of #VMAs performers and more, LIVE on Tuesday, September 12th! 💛💞



✨ Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

✨ Karol G (@karolg)

✨ Måneskin (@thisismaneskin)

✨ Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) — MTV (@MTV) August 22, 2023

So far five acts have been announced as performers. They are Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids. Let’s take a closer look at all of them.

Demi Lovato

Confident (Rock Version) out now 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/ORRmy4CmFA — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 18, 2023

Demi Lovato’s album Holy Fvck came out in August of last year and she’s had a string of hits starting with “Skin of my Teeth.” The album debuted at number 7 on the Billboard charts and became her eighth-consecutive album to debut in the top ten.

She then released the songs “Substance” and “29.” She spent most of the past year touring in support of the album on the Holy Fvck tour. She’s releasing a new-ish album called Revamped as well, which has rock versions of her hits.

This is Lovato’s first time back on the VMA stage since 2017, when she sang “Sorry Not Sorry” at the show. She is a 14-time VMA nominee.

She’s nominated for VMA’s in the “Pop Video” and “Video for Good” categories.

Shakira

The Legendary music artist with the truthful hips, Shakira, will also be performing. She’s going to be honored with the coveted Video Vanguard Award. The Vanguard award is the VMA’s version of a lifetime achievement award.

It’s given for “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.” It’s the first time the award has gone to a musician from South America.

Because she’s getting the award, she’ll also be doing the “spotlight” performance of the night. If her recent stint at the Super Bowl Halftime show was any indication, she’s going to pull out all the stops.

Past honorees include Madonna, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

For the 2023 ceremony, Shakira was nominated in the “collaboration,” “Artist” and twice in the “Latin Video” categories, for a total of four nominations.

Måneskin

Måneskin is one of the more popular new rock bands around. They performed at last year’s ceremony and gained some notoriety for a risque performance where bassist Victoria De Angelis suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Remember when those were a big deal?

They’ll be performing and debuting their brand new single “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?).” They’re nominated in the “Rock Video” category. They’ll be up against Foo Fighters “The Teacher;” Linkin Park “Lost;” Red Hot Chili Peppers “Tippa My Tongue;” Metallica “Lux Æterna,” and Muse, with “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween.”

Stray Kids

Stray Kids are a K-Pop group, and they join the ranks of BTS and BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop groups to ever perform at the ceremony. They are reportedly performing their single “S-Class.”

The group recently released their 3rd album 5 Star, and they’ve gotten wildly popular recently. There are eight members of the group. They are: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The group is nominated for a VMA in the “K-Pop” category.

Karol G

Karol G, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a Colombian singer who dabbles in reggaeton, Hip-Hop and Latin trap. She released her first album Unstoppable in 2017 and has been steadily rising in popularity ever since.

She released her first English song “Don’t Be Shy” in 2021 and has had several Number One hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. She’s also one of Spotify’s “Top 50 Artists Worldwide.”

She’s nominated for 3 VMAs in the “Collaboration,” “Artist” and “Latin Video” categories.