The members of ATEEZ have accomplished much since their 2018 debut. In just a few years, the group has established themselves as one of the most popular K-pop boy groups of the generation through their incredible music and performances.

And ATEEZ only continues to grow; fresh off their critically acclaimed Coachella performance the group is preparing for the North American leg of their world tour. If that wasn’t enough, they’re gearing up to release a new EP, Golden Hour: Part. 1, later this month.

ATEEZ has developed a reputation as great performers but their discography deserves just as much love. The group, along with a team of frequent production collaborators like Eden and Ollounder, have developed ATEEZ’s signature sound while never shying away from exploring new genres. In anticipation of new music, we’ve helpfully compiled a list of all of ATEEZ’s songs in chronological order for your reading pleasure. Who knows? You might just find your new favorite song.

Treasure EP 1: All to Zero

ATEEZ’s first mini album was released on Oct. 24, 2018. Singles: “Pirate King,” “Treasure”

“Intro: Long Journey” “Pirate King” “Treasure” “Twilight” “Stay” “My Way”

Treasure EP 2: Zero to One

ATEEZ’s second mini album released Jan. 15, 2019. Singles: “Say My Name,” “HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)”

“HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)” “Say My Name” “Desire” “Light” “Promise” “From” (CD Only)

Treasure EP: One to All

ATEEZ’s third mini album released June 10, 2019. Singles: “Illusion,” “Wave,” “Aurora”

“Utopia” “Illusion” “Crescent” “Wave” “Aurora” “Dancing Like Butterfly Wings”

Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action

ATEEZ’s first studio album, released Oct. 8, 2019. Single: “Wonderland”

“End of the Beginning” “Wonderland” “Dazzling Light” “Mist” “Precious (Overture)” “Win” “If Without You” “Thank U” “Sunrise” “With U” “Beginning of the End”

Treasure EP.Extra : Shift the Map

ATEEZ’s first Japanese studio album released Dec. 4, 2019. Single: “Utopia (Japanese Ver.)”

“Hearts Awakened, Live Alive (Expression Revisited)” “HALA HALA (Traditional Treatment Mix)” “Pirate King (Overload Mix)” “Treasure (Smoothing Harmonies Mix)” “Utopia (Japanese Ver.)” “Say My Name (Flavor of Latin with Juwon Park)” “Illusion (Chillin’ with BUDDY Mix)” “Wave (Ollounder’s Bold Dynamics Mix)” “Aurora (Japanese Version)” “Twilight (Classic BUDDY Mix)” “Promise (Notation from Senor Juwon Park)”

Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer

ATEEZ’s fourth mini album released Jan. 6, 2020. Single: “Answer”

“Answer” “Horizon” “Star 1117” “Precious” “Outro: Long Journey”

Treasure EP. Map to Answer

ATEEZ’s first Japanese mini album released Feb. 12, 2020. Single: “Answer (Japanese Ver.)”

“Declaration” “Answer (Japanese Ver.)” “Better” “Wonderland (Sean Oh’s Skrt Mix)” “Sunrise (Atmospheric Mix by Spacecowboy)” “Star 1117 (Buddy’s Melodic Mix)”

Zero: Fever Part 1

ATEEZ’s fifth mini album released July 29, 2020. Singles: “Inception,” “Thanxx”

“Dear Diary: 2016.07.29” “Fever” “Thanxx” “To the Beat” “Inception” “Good Lil Boy” “One Day at a Time”

Zero: Fever Part 2

ATEEZ’s sixth mini album released March 1, 2021. Single: “Fireworks (I’m the One)”

“Fireworks (I’m the One)” “The Leaders” “Time of Love” “Take Me Home” “Celebrate” “Take Me Home (English Version)” “I’m the One (Heat-Topping Version)”

Into the A to Z

ATEEZ’s second Japanese studio album released March 24, 2021. This is a compilation album with no single.

“Pirate King (Japanese Ver.)” “Say My Name (Japanese Ver.)” “Utopia (Japanese Ver.)” “Aurora (Japanese Ver.)” “Wonderland (Japanese Ver.)” “Answer (Japanese Ver.)” “Better” “Thanxx (Japanese Ver.)” “Inception (Japanese Ver.)” Still Here

Dreamers

ATEEZ’s first Japanese single album released July 28, 2021. Single: “Dreamers”

“Dreamers” “Blue Summer” “Still Here (Acoustic Ver.)” “Dreamers (Instrumental)”

Season Songs

Season Songs is a special collaboration album with Kim Jong Kook. Released Aug. 16, 2021. Single: “Be My Lover”

“Be My Lover” (with Kim Jong Kook) “White Love” “The Black Cat Nero”

A Little Space

A Little Space is Pentatonix’s digital single featuring Yunho, San, and Jungho of ATEEZ. Released Aug. 20, 2021.

“A Little Space” (with Pentatonix)

Zero: Fever Part.3

ATEEZ’s seventh mini album released Sep. 13, 2021. Singles: “Deja Vu,” “Eternal Sunshine”

“Eternal Sunshine” “Feeling Like I Do” “Deja Vu” “Rocky” “All About You” “Not Too Late”

Zero: Fever Epilogue

ATEEZ’s eighth mini album released Dec. 10, 2021. Singles: “Turbulence,” “The Real (Heung Version)”

“Turbulence” “Be With You” “The Letter” “Still Here (Korean Version)” “Better (Korean Version)” “The Real” “Wave (Overture)” “Wonderland (Symphony No.9 “From the Wonderland”)” “Answer: Ode to Joy” (featuring La Poem) “Outro: Over the Horizon

Don’t Stop

ATEEZ’s digital single released in collaboration with the app UNIVERSE. Released Jan. 31, 2022.

“Don’t Stop”

Beyond: Zero

ATEEZ’s second Japanese mini album released May 25, 2022. Single: “Rocky (Boxers Ver.)”

“Intro (Beyond Zero)” “Deja Vu (Japanese Ver.)” “Rocky (Boxers Ver.)” “The King” “Turbulence (Japanese Ver.)” “Take Me Home (Japanese Ver.)” “Fireworks (I’m The One) (Japanese Ver.)”

The World EP.1: Movement

ATEEZ’s ninth mini album released July 29, 2022. Single: “Guerilla”

“Propaganda” “Sector 1” “Cyberpunk” “Guerilla” “The Ring” “WDIG (Where Do I Go)” “New World

The World Ep.Paradigm

ATEEZ’s third Japanese mini album released Nov. 30, 2022. Single: “Paradigm”

“Intro: Siren” “Paradigm” “Cyberpunk (Japanese Ver.) “Guerilla (Flag Ver.)” “New World (Japanese Ver.)” “Outro: Liberty”

Spin Off: From the Witness

ATEEZ’s first single album released Dec. 30, 2022. Single: “Halazia”

“Halazia” “Win (June One Remix)” “I’m the One (Eden-ary Remix)” “Take Me Home (Idiotape Remix)” “Outro: Blue Bird”

Limitless

ATEEZ’s second Japanese single released March 22, 2023. Single: “Limitless”

“Limitless” “Diamond” “Limitless (Instrumental)” “Diamond (Instrumental)”

The World Ep.2: Outlaw

ATEEZ’s tenth mini album released June 16, 2023. Single: “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers”)

“This World” “Dune” “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)” “Django” “Wake Up” “Outlaw”

The World Ep.Fin: Will

ATEEZ’s second Korean-language album released Dec. 1, 2023. Single: “Crazy Form”

“We Know” “Emergency” “Crazy Form” “Arriba” “Silver Light” “Crescent Part.2” “Dreamy Day” “Matz” (by Hongjoong and Seonghwa) “It’s You” (by Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung) “Youth” (by Yunho and Mingi) “Everything” (Jongho solo) “Fin: Will” “Deja Vu (Film Ver.)” “Eternal Sunshine (Outdoor Ver.)”

Not Okay

ATEEZ’s third Japanese single released Feb. 28, 2024. Single: “Not Okay”

“Not Okay” “Days” “Not Okay (Instrumental)” “Days (Instrumental)”

Golden Hour: Part.1

ATEEZ’s eleventh mini album released May 31, 2024. Single: “Work”

“Golden Hour” “Blind” “Work” “Empty Box” “Shaboom” “Siren”

