The members of ATEEZ have accomplished much since their 2018 debut. In just a few years, the group has established themselves as one of the most popular K-pop boy groups of the generation through their incredible music and performances.
And ATEEZ only continues to grow; fresh off their critically acclaimed Coachella performance the group is preparing for the North American leg of their world tour. If that wasn’t enough, they’re gearing up to release a new EP, Golden Hour: Part. 1, later this month.
ATEEZ has developed a reputation as great performers but their discography deserves just as much love. The group, along with a team of frequent production collaborators like Eden and Ollounder, have developed ATEEZ’s signature sound while never shying away from exploring new genres. In anticipation of new music, we’ve helpfully compiled a list of all of ATEEZ’s songs in chronological order for your reading pleasure. Who knows? You might just find your new favorite song.
Treasure EP 1: All to Zero
ATEEZ’s first mini album was released on Oct. 24, 2018. Singles: “Pirate King,” “Treasure”
- “Intro: Long Journey”
- “Pirate King”
- “Treasure”
- “Twilight”
- “Stay”
- “My Way”
Treasure EP 2: Zero to One
ATEEZ’s second mini album released Jan. 15, 2019. Singles: “Say My Name,” “HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)”
- “HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)”
- “Say My Name”
- “Desire”
- “Light”
- “Promise”
- “From” (CD Only)
Treasure EP: One to All
ATEEZ’s third mini album released June 10, 2019. Singles: “Illusion,” “Wave,” “Aurora”
- “Utopia”
- “Illusion”
- “Crescent”
- “Wave”
- “Aurora”
- “Dancing Like Butterfly Wings”
Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action
ATEEZ’s first studio album, released Oct. 8, 2019. Single: “Wonderland”
- “End of the Beginning”
- “Wonderland”
- “Dazzling Light”
- “Mist”
- “Precious (Overture)”
- “Win”
- “If Without You”
- “Thank U”
- “Sunrise”
- “With U”
- “Beginning of the End”
Treasure EP.Extra : Shift the Map
ATEEZ’s first Japanese studio album released Dec. 4, 2019. Single: “Utopia (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Hearts Awakened, Live Alive (Expression Revisited)”
- “HALA HALA (Traditional Treatment Mix)”
- “Pirate King (Overload Mix)”
- “Treasure (Smoothing Harmonies Mix)”
- “Utopia (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Say My Name (Flavor of Latin with Juwon Park)”
- “Illusion (Chillin’ with BUDDY Mix)”
- “Wave (Ollounder’s Bold Dynamics Mix)”
- “Aurora (Japanese Version)”
- “Twilight (Classic BUDDY Mix)”
- “Promise (Notation from Senor Juwon Park)”
Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer
ATEEZ’s fourth mini album released Jan. 6, 2020. Single: “Answer”
- “Answer”
- “Horizon”
- “Star 1117”
- “Precious”
- “Outro: Long Journey”
Treasure EP. Map to Answer
ATEEZ’s first Japanese mini album released Feb. 12, 2020. Single: “Answer (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Declaration”
- “Answer (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Better”
- “Wonderland (Sean Oh’s Skrt Mix)”
- “Sunrise (Atmospheric Mix by Spacecowboy)”
- “Star 1117 (Buddy’s Melodic Mix)”
Zero: Fever Part 1
ATEEZ’s fifth mini album released July 29, 2020. Singles: “Inception,” “Thanxx”
- “Dear Diary: 2016.07.29”
- “Fever”
- “Thanxx”
- “To the Beat”
- “Inception”
- “Good Lil Boy”
- “One Day at a Time”
Zero: Fever Part 2
ATEEZ’s sixth mini album released March 1, 2021. Single: “Fireworks (I’m the One)”
- “Fireworks (I’m the One)”
- “The Leaders”
- “Time of Love”
- “Take Me Home”
- “Celebrate”
- “Take Me Home (English Version)”
- “I’m the One (Heat-Topping Version)”
Into the A to Z
ATEEZ’s second Japanese studio album released March 24, 2021. This is a compilation album with no single.
- “Pirate King (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Say My Name (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Utopia (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Aurora (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Wonderland (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Answer (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Better”
- “Thanxx (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Inception (Japanese Ver.)”
- Still Here
Dreamers
ATEEZ’s first Japanese single album released July 28, 2021. Single: “Dreamers”
- “Dreamers”
- “Blue Summer”
- “Still Here (Acoustic Ver.)”
- “Dreamers (Instrumental)”
Season Songs
Season Songs is a special collaboration album with Kim Jong Kook. Released Aug. 16, 2021. Single: “Be My Lover”
- “Be My Lover” (with Kim Jong Kook)
- “White Love”
- “The Black Cat Nero”
A Little Space
A Little Space is Pentatonix’s digital single featuring Yunho, San, and Jungho of ATEEZ. Released Aug. 20, 2021.
- “A Little Space” (with Pentatonix)
Zero: Fever Part.3
ATEEZ’s seventh mini album released Sep. 13, 2021. Singles: “Deja Vu,” “Eternal Sunshine”
- “Eternal Sunshine”
- “Feeling Like I Do”
- “Deja Vu”
- “Rocky”
- “All About You”
- “Not Too Late”
Zero: Fever Epilogue
ATEEZ’s eighth mini album released Dec. 10, 2021. Singles: “Turbulence,” “The Real (Heung Version)”
- “Turbulence”
- “Be With You”
- “The Letter”
- “Still Here (Korean Version)”
- “Better (Korean Version)”
- “The Real”
- “Wave (Overture)”
- “Wonderland (Symphony No.9 “From the Wonderland”)”
- “Answer: Ode to Joy” (featuring La Poem)
- “Outro: Over the Horizon
Don’t Stop
ATEEZ’s digital single released in collaboration with the app UNIVERSE. Released Jan. 31, 2022.
- “Don’t Stop”
Beyond: Zero
ATEEZ’s second Japanese mini album released May 25, 2022. Single: “Rocky (Boxers Ver.)”
- “Intro (Beyond Zero)”
- “Deja Vu (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Rocky (Boxers Ver.)”
- “The King”
- “Turbulence (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Take Me Home (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Fireworks (I’m The One) (Japanese Ver.)”
The World EP.1: Movement
ATEEZ’s ninth mini album released July 29, 2022. Single: “Guerilla”
- “Propaganda”
- “Sector 1”
- “Cyberpunk”
- “Guerilla”
- “The Ring”
- “WDIG (Where Do I Go)”
- “New World
The World Ep.Paradigm
ATEEZ’s third Japanese mini album released Nov. 30, 2022. Single: “Paradigm”
- “Intro: Siren”
- “Paradigm”
- “Cyberpunk (Japanese Ver.)
- “Guerilla (Flag Ver.)”
- “New World (Japanese Ver.)”
- “Outro: Liberty”
Spin Off: From the Witness
ATEEZ’s first single album released Dec. 30, 2022. Single: “Halazia”
- “Halazia”
- “Win (June One Remix)”
- “I’m the One (Eden-ary Remix)”
- “Take Me Home (Idiotape Remix)”
- “Outro: Blue Bird”
Limitless
ATEEZ’s second Japanese single released March 22, 2023. Single: “Limitless”
- “Limitless”
- “Diamond”
- “Limitless (Instrumental)”
- “Diamond (Instrumental)”
The World Ep.2: Outlaw
ATEEZ’s tenth mini album released June 16, 2023. Single: “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers”)
- “This World”
- “Dune”
- “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)”
- “Django”
- “Wake Up”
- “Outlaw”
The World Ep.Fin: Will
ATEEZ’s second Korean-language album released Dec. 1, 2023. Single: “Crazy Form”
- “We Know”
- “Emergency”
- “Crazy Form”
- “Arriba”
- “Silver Light”
- “Crescent Part.2”
- “Dreamy Day”
- “Matz” (by Hongjoong and Seonghwa)
- “It’s You” (by Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung)
- “Youth” (by Yunho and Mingi)
- “Everything” (Jongho solo)
- “Fin: Will”
- “Deja Vu (Film Ver.)”
- “Eternal Sunshine (Outdoor Ver.)”
Not Okay
ATEEZ’s third Japanese single released Feb. 28, 2024. Single: “Not Okay”
- “Not Okay”
- “Days”
- “Not Okay (Instrumental)”
- “Days (Instrumental)”
Golden Hour: Part.1
ATEEZ’s eleventh mini album released May 31, 2024. Single: “Work”
- “Golden Hour”
- “Blind”
- “Work”
- “Empty Box”
- “Shaboom”
- “Siren”