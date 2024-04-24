How much do ATEEZ tickets cost?

Among the plethora of K-pop groups making waves, ATEEZ emerged as a powerhouse and quickly amassed a legion of fans around the world. Furthermore, as the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, they’ve extended their reach to a wider audience. Now on the radar of many new fans, ATEEZ concert tickets are expected to sell out quicker than usual. But just how much do they cost?

ATEEZ ticket prices

With a string of hit songs and mind-blowing performances, ATEEZ has sold out venues across the globe, from Seoul to Los Angeles, to London, and Sydney. As their popularity continues to soar, obtaining tickets to their concerts has become a top priority for fans. However, the cost of ATEEZ tickets can vary, and are usually dependent on various factors. These include: the location of the concerts, the seating arrangements, and of course, the demand for tickets.

Generally, tickets for ATEEZ concerts are priced competitively to ensure accessibility for fans of all budgets, while reflecting the group’s rising stature in the music industry. In South Korea, tickets for their concerts typically range from 50,000 KRW (approximately $45) for general admission to 150,000 KRW (approximately $135) for VIP or premium seating. These prices may fluctuate depending on the venue and additional perks included in VIP packages, such as meet-and-greet opportunities, or exclusive merchandise.

For international tours, ATEEZ tickets can vary significantly in price due to factors like venue size, local taxes, and exchange rates. In major cities like New York City, London, or Tokyo, where demand for K-pop concerts is high, ticket prices are often slightly higher, compared to smaller cities or towns. On average, fans can expect to pay anywhere from $60 to $300 for tickets to an ATEEZ concert, with VIP packages soaring as high as $5,000.

The unfortunate ticket resale market

It’s important to note that secondary market factors, such as resellers or scalpers are a major factor in influencing ticket prices. And this isn’t just an ATEEZ situation, but the global concert market as a whole. Take the ongoing Ticketmaster and Live Nation debacle, which became a major event following Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour announcement.

In the same vein, scalpers buy tickets in bulk at cheaper rates, and resell them at very inflated prices. In some cases, tickets may be sold at triple their original cost on secondary ticketing platforms, due to high demand and limited availability. To avoid falling victim to scalpers though, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets from official sources or authorized resellers. This ensures authenticity and fair pricing. However, this is hardly ever the case, as the scalpers are believed to have a leg-in when it comes to purchasing in bulk.

