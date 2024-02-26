Get ready to be immersed in a kaleidoscope of electrifying performances, mesmerizing choreography, and the undeniable charisma of your favorite K-pop stars. From chart-topping girl groups, to fiery boy bands, the year promises a lot of sweat and tears as a huge lineup of tours are set to take off in 2024. Big names like Aespa and Enhypen are just some of the impressive K-pop acts that will be touring this year. This is your backstage pass to a year filled with high-octane performances. Make sure to save the date!

ENHYPEN (Fate World Tour)

Following successful performances in Korea, Japan, and the US, the sensational boy group ENHYPEN is set to continue touring in 2024 for an encore of its highly anticipated Fate world tour. Enthusiastic fans in South Korea and the US can anticipate thrilling performances featuring chart-topping hits between February and May.

Aespa (SYNK: Parallel Line World Tour)

2024 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : Parallel Line –



[SEOUL]

📅 2024.06.29 (SAT) – 30 (SUN)



[FUKUOKA]

📅 2024.07.06 (SAT) – 07 (SUN)



[NAGOYA]

📅 2024.07.10 (WED) – 11 (THU)



[SAITAMA]

📅 2024.07.14 (SUN) – 15 (MON)



[SINGAPORE]

📅 2024.07.20 (SAT)



[OSAKA]

📅 2024.07.27 (SAT) –… pic.twitter.com/NaE1Y7TTxY — aespa (@aespa_official) February 19, 2024

Aespa, the world famous K-pop quartet has just revealed details about the Asian and Australian segments of their upcoming global tour, titled SYNK: Parallel Line. Scheduled to commence in late June, the tour is set to traverse through 11 cities in Asia, with multiple stops in Japan and Southeast Asia. Moreover, the tour will go on till late September, with Thailand being the final stop.

ITZY (Born to Be World Tour)

To celebrate their second studio album Born to Be, ITZY is set to embark on an extensive world tour in 2024. Commencing this February in Seoul, the girl group will weave through numerous Asian cities. The tour will then extend to Oceania, North America, and Europe from February to August.

NCT 127 (Neo City- The Unity World Tour)

NCT 127 is set to embark on the Asian segment of their Neo City– The Unity world tour, with a series of dates now confirmed. The tour commenced with a spectacular six-concert kick-off in Seoul, and the group is scheduled to tour Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Macau from January, until March.

NCT DREAM (The Dream Show 3 World Tour)

2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3>



SEOUL ➫ 2024.05.02-04

OSAKA ➫ 2024.05.11-12

JAKARTA ➫ 2024.05.18

TOKYO ➫ 2024.05.25-26

NAGOYA ➫ 2024.06.02

HONG KONG ➫ 2024.06.15-16

BANGKOK ➫ 2024.06.22-23

SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.06.29-30

MANILA ➫ 2024.08.10-11

LATAM ➫… pic.twitter.com/L6FeXT8dVS — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) February 20, 2024

NCT Dream is scheduled to go on The Dream Show 3 world tour, unveiling a string of performances across Asia. The tour is scheduled to kick off officially in May, treating fans to concerts in seven countries across the continent- South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Singapore- with the musical journey wrapping up in August.

SHINee (SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination Tour)

[#INFO] 12.13.23 – 🚨 | Foram anunciadas as primeiras datas da tour asiática do 'SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION'



📍 | Singapura

📅 | 02/03/2024



📍 | Hong-Kong

📅 | 16/03/2024



(O nosso sonho ficando cada vez mais próximo… 💭)#SHINee_WORLD_VI #PERFECT_ILLUMINATION pic.twitter.com/HoOHLfM0pD — TAEMIN BRASIL | Guilty (@TaeminBrasil_) December 13, 2023

The SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination tour by K-pop veterans SHINee which kicked off in June 2023, will be expanding beyond Korean and Japanese borders in 2024. After a series of additional Tokyo performances in February, the legendary boy band is set to make its mark in Singapore and Hong Kong come March.

BAEKHYUN (Lonsdaleite Asia Tour)

Baekhyun, the vocalist of EXO, is set to embark on an expansive solo world tour, featuring an extensive Asian leg. Commencing in Seoul this March, the Lonsdaleite tour will then sweep through East and Southeast Asia in the subsequent months, promising a musical journey like never before. The Asian leg of the tour is scheduled to occur from March, until June.

IU (H.E.R. World Tour)

2024 IU H.E.R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN SEOUL

Official MD 예약 판매 안내



📆 기간

2024.02.15 (목) 2PM ~ 2024.02.27 (화)

📆 발송

2024.03.12 (화) 부터 순차 배송 시작

📍 판매처

made EDAM (https://t.co/wbvxKFzbml)#아이유 #IU#HER #HER_WORLD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/TpdlKWmP6c — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) February 14, 2024

Leading up to her album release, IU unveiled her monumental first world tour. The songstress is set to commence the tour with two weekends in Seoul before moving on to Yokohama, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, and Hong Kong in the ensuing months. In addition to performing in Europe and the United States, IU will make stops in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Osaka during her international concert series. The tour will run from March to July.

IVE (Show What I Have 2023-2024 World Tour)

[ HELP RT ] 🙏🏻



🎫 TICKETING SERVICES : IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR IN KUALA LUMPUR 🎫



✅ RM20 ticket (non-refundable)

✅ LIMITED SLOTS FCFS

✅ trusted and experienced ~



💌 Ticketing date : TBA

💌 DM to book #IVE #아이브 #SHOW_WHAT_I_HAVE #IVE_WORLD_TOUR #IVEinMY #IVEinKL pic.twitter.com/2TmkCwCcJv — 나나 TS (@nndvllxx) November 8, 2023

After their successful Prom Queens Asia tour in 2023 and the launch of the EP I’VE MINE, the sensational rookie girl group IVE is embarking on its first world tour. This six-member group will kick off the tour in Asia from January to late August, expanding their reach to other countries in Asia, as well as North and South America, and Europe.

SEVENTEEN (Follow World Tour)

seungcheol mentioned last be the sun in tokyo, seventeen will definitely go to stadium and now, they will hold follow tour encore in 2 stadiums in japan ❤️ #에스쿱스 pic.twitter.com/iqO6O86Dqw — ✩ (@aboutscoups) January 28, 2024

Following the successful completion of their original 20 tour dates, which included performances in the Philippines and Macau in 2023, SEVENTEEN has delighted fans by revealing an additional leg of their Follow tour. The encore performances in Incheon, Osaka, and Yokohama serve as a heartfelt “token of gratitude” towards their fans, and are scheduled for March and May.

Treasure (Reboot Asia Tour)

.@treasuremembers announced its second Asia tour "2024 #TREASURE RELAY TOUR [REBOOT]." The band will meet fans in Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. "Since global fans have been truly supportive, we have prepared for a long time to repay," said @ygent_official. pic.twitter.com/2QUuzahe95 — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) February 20, 2024

Spearheaded by YG Entertainment and powered by Live Nation, TREASURE is gearing up for its Reboot tour across Asia. The tour is scheduled for May and June 2024, featuring dynamic performances in cities like Manila, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. This follows their successful 2023 Hello tour, where they enthralled audiences in Taipei, Singapore, and various other cities.

Xdinary Heroes (Break the Brake World Tour)

XDINARY HEROES SOUTHEAST ASIA 2024 BREAK THE BRAKE TOUR DATES pic.twitter.com/xPbI0Ynl4M — ten (@gunilsmenu) December 7, 2023

Two years after their debut, Xdinary Heroes officially launched their first world tour in November 2023, featuring performances in Seoul and Europe. Excitingly, the six-member ensemble has just unveiled plans for their 2024 concerts in Asia, with upcoming shows scheduled in Jakarta, Taipei, Manila, and Bangkok. The Asia leg is slated to kick off March.