How much are ENHYPEN tickets?

ENHYPEN isn’t the first band to ever be formed on a television show, but they may be the most popular. Sorry One Direction, but Korean boy bands tend to sport a certain magic that Western bands simply can’t reproduce, leading to the insane popularity of groups like BTS. ENHYPEN may be prepped to step in and steal some of that BTS thunder, as the band heads out on a springtime tour across the United States.

BTS has been around since 2010, so it’s fair that ENHYPEN continues to lag behind the group in popularity. The blossoming K-pop band was only formed in 2020, mid-pandemic, which has left them with a bare few years to build up a fanbase. That fanbase is growing quickly, however, thanks to the release of the band’s still meager, but growing, discography, and their mega-popular second world tour. The tour has been popular enough to prompt several extensions, first into Taiwan, China, the Philippines, and Singapore, and later adding additional shows in Seoul, Macau, and the United States.

It’s the final leg of the tour that’s stirring up state-side fans, as they eye down the thrilling opportunity to see the band live and in person. ENHYPEN currently only has a few shows scheduled for the States, and tickets are guaranteed to go fast, so fans of the band have no choice but to seize their moment or miss out.

How much do ENHYPEN tickets cost?

Tickets for the American leg of ENHYPEN’s second world tour are already going quickly, and those who miss out on the initial sale will soon be left with nothing but sky-high scalper costs to pay. The band is only playing five shows in the States, three on the West Coast, one in the Midwest, and one on the East Coast. That’ll leave anyone outside of California, Washington, Illinois, and New York with a bit of a journey on their hands, but for these reasonable prices, it’ll be well worth it.

The U.S. portion of the Fate Tour kicks off in Anaheim, California on April 24, and stretches through May 3. Shows will see the band appear in Oakland, California on April 26, Tacoma, Washington on April 28, Rosemont, Illinois on May 1, and Elmont, New York on May 3. It’s a tight schedule, but leaves fans across most of the U.S. with hopefully attainable locations.

Tickets for the five shows vary in cost, but none are priced over $200 yet. Currently, the range rests between $87.40 for the Elmont show and $137.28 for the Oakland show. Those prices vary depending on which online retailer you choose, but they all fall within a few bucks of one another. These prices are very likely to spike once options dwindle, so anyone hoping to see the band without breaking the bank will want to snatch up a ticket soon.