Is there an ENHYPEN Tour 2024?

As K-pop fans eagerly await the next chapter of ENHYPEN‘s musical journey, questions about tour stops in 2024 have been circulating within the fandom.

The South Korean boy group, formed through the reality survival show I-LAND, has garnered immense popularity since their debut in 2020. With a growing international fanbase, many are desperate for an ENHYPEN world tour in 2024.

The group’s tour history

ENHYPEN, consisting of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki, has experienced significant success with their music releases and live performances. The group’s debut extended play (EP) BORDER: DAY ONE in 2020 was followed by subsequent projects, each contributing to their rising global acclaim. While their first world tour in 2022, the “Manifesto World Tour” successfully connected them with their fans across various countries, the anticipation for a continuation remains palpable.

Will ENHYPEN go on tour in 2024?

In case you weren’t aware, ENHYPEN is currently on their “Fate World Tour” which kicked off in 2023. On Oct. 24, however, the group unveiled plans to expand their tour for an additional eight new concerts scheduled across Asia in 2024. The acclaimed boy band already delivered two electrifying performances in Taiwan on the 13th and 14th of January.

Their next stop is Singapore, where they’ll be performing on the 20th and 21st of January. Moreover, on the 27th and 28th, ENHYPEN will light up the stage in Macau. The group will make one stop in the Philippines on Feb. 3rd before making their way back to Seoul, South Korea to end the tour on the 24th and 25th of February.

As ENHYPEN fans eagerly await more news about tour stops and dates in 2024, we’ll keep our eyes on the group’s social media accounts for official announcements about any updates on tour plans. However, the uncertainty surrounding global events and travel conditions may influence some tour stops. Until then, we’re rotating ENHYPEN’s music and videos, and you should be too!