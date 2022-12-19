All Enhypen members, ages, and birthdays

Enhypen is a seven-member, all-male K-pop group created as a result of the survival competition, I-LAND. The group debuted in November 2020 with the EP Border: Day One under BE: LIFT LAB, a joint label between HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) and CJ E&M Entertainment. The EP charted at the penultimate spot on the Circle Weekly Album Chart and is certified Platinum by the KMCA (Korean Music Content Association).

With two studio albums and three EPs since Enhypen’s debut, the group has garnered several awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards, World Rookie of the Year at the 2020 Circle Chart Music Awards, and Global Rising Artist Award at the 2021 Melon Music Awards.

For a chance to get to know the members a little better, here are some extra details about the seven stars that make up Enhypen.

Jungwon

Yang Jungwon was born on Feb. 9 in 2004. He is 18 years old and stands at 173cm (five foot eight inches) tall. He is a singer, dancer, and the leader of the group. Jungwon graduated from Namkang High School and studied at Hanlim Arts School. He was a trainee under SM Entertainment before passing an audition to become a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment in 2018. He was a trainee for one year and four months before participating in the survival competition I-LAND and debuting as a member of Enhypen.

Jake

Sim Jaeyun, also known as Jake Sim, was born on Nov. 15 in 2002. He is 20 years old and stands at 177cm (five foot 10 inches) tall. The singer and rapper was born in South Korea but raised in Queensland, Australia. Driven by his passion to become an idol, Jake auditioned for BigHit Entertainment in 2019. He succeeded in his auditions and moved to South Korea on his own to become a trainee. Nine months after he became a trainee, Jake participated in I-LAND and debuted as a member of Enhypen.

Ni-Ki

Nishimura Riki, popularly known as Ni-Ki, was born on Dec. 9 in 2005. He is 17 years old, and at 182cm (six feet) tall, he and fellow member Heeseung are the tallest in the group. He is a singer and dancer and was born and raised in Japan. He attended Okayama Shiritsu Kibi Junior High School. Ni-Ki began dancing at age three and was a kid dancer at the Japan Concert of the popular K-pop group SHINee. He joined HYBE in 2019 and was a trainee for eight months before participating in I-LAND.

Sunghoon

Park Sunghoon was born on Dec. 8 in 2002 and is 20 years old. He stands at 180cm (five foot 11 inches) tall. He is a singer and dancer. Sunghoon attended Pangok High School and was known among his schoolmates as one of the best figure skaters. He started figure skating at age nine and was a competitive figure skater for 10 years. He had represented South Korea in several international figure skating competitions and won many medals. Sunghoon joined BigHit in 2017 and was a trainee for two years and one month before participating in I-LAND.

Jay

Park Jong Seong, also known as Jay, was born on April 20 in 2002. He is 20 years old and stands at 180cm (five foot 10 inches) tall. He is a singer and dancer. Likewise, he was born and raised in Washington, USA, but moved back to South Korea when he was nine years old. Jay was a trainee under BigHit for two years and 11 months before participating in I-LAND.

Sunoo

Kim Sun Woo, popularly known as Sunoo, was born on June 24 in 2003. He is 19 years old and 177cm (five foot 10 inches) tall. He is a singer and dancer. Sunoo attended Chilbo High School and graduated from the department of practical dance at Hanlim Arts School. He was a trainee for 10 months before participating in I-LAND and debuting as a member of Enhypen.

Heeseung

Lee Heeseung was born on Oct. 15 in 2001. He is 21 years old and 183cm (six feet) tall. He graduated from Gwangnam High School. In 2016, he failed the audition to enter Hanlim Arts School, but was offered audition offers from seven different entertainment agencies. He chose BigHit and was a trainee for three years and one month before participating in I-LAND.