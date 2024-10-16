‘Congratulations, girl!’: Justin Timberlake had an epic response to the last sign he was expecting to see at his Philadelphia concert

Justin Timberlake is having a blast on tour and, judging by some of the clips shared on social media, so are his fans. The singer recently won the internet with an epic reaction to a sign he spotted during a concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

“Ok, I need to know more about this one,” Timberlake said after noticing the sign that read, “Got my tix with my divorce $$.” After having a good chuckle, the singer asked the fan her name, but before he could respond to Katrina, another person in attendance chimed in with an enthusiastic “Congratulations, girl!” That comment elicited major giggles from everyone. “I know I’m in Philly right now. That was about the most Philly thing I’ve seen in a long time,” the NSYNC alum added.

The fun didn’t end there, though. Timberlake continued his conversation with Katrina, saying he was sorry about her marriage ending. However, he seemed to get a more upbeat reaction from her because his next words were, “It’s all ok? Ok. Screw him. You’re here now. We’re so happy to have you.” The clip of the entire exchange was shared by various fans on Xand across other social media sites like Instagram and TikTok.

This whole divorce sign was a moment! CONGRATULATIONS GIRL, WE NOT PLAYING WITH THESE MEN. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dSPDntfRrD — Niera💙🚀👽 (@Jtsbae69) October 12, 2024

This wasn’t the first time a fan caught Timberlake’s attention during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. A TikTok video of a female fan at his concert in Montreal, Canada, on Oct. 4 went viral after the singer spotted her texting right in the front row! The singer was right in the middle of performing “Flame” from his latest album, Everything I Thought I Was when he noticed that the unnamed attendee was not paying attention at all.

Even when Timberlake leaned in to see what was keeping her so busy, the fan remained clueless until she was nudged by the person next to her. The woman made a failed attempt to grab him by lunging at the stage, but it was too late, as Timberlake had moved on. She was left absolutely mortified by the missed opportunity. However, the woman can take some solace in the fact that a recap video Timberlake shared on Instagram the following day included her faux pas.

Music fans all over the world live for interactions with their favorite artists, and it’s awesome when those moments are captured on camera. The exchanges between Timberlake and his fans are a welcome change from the odd trend of concert attendees throwing weird, and sometimes dangerous, objects at singers. Several instances were reported in the last few years, which included Harry Styles being hit in the face with small candies and someone tossing their mom’s ashes at Pink’s feet.

Fans hoping to see Justin Timberlake on tour still have lots of opportunities. The singer will be performing in North America until Dec. 20 before taking a short break during the festive season. He will hit the road again in 2025, taking his show to fans in South America and Europe. It is currently unclear if more dates and countries will be added.

