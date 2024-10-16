‘That’s actually so scary!’: Nick Jonas dashes off stage after laser dot appears on his forehead during show

The Jonas Brothers have collectively and individually had an exceptional career. They started together, ventured apart, and found their way back to each other to what many fans consider their best era yet.

The trio is currently on their 12th concert tour, which has had many exciting moments. However, one terrifying moment at a show in Prague gave us quite the scare, leading Nick Jonas to rush off the stage in a frenzy!

Nick Jonas’ laser scare

Nick Jonas runs off the stage during Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone pointed a laser at him. pic.twitter.com/WGozUbDISW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

After a successful concert, something shocking happened when Nick Jonas suddenly ran off the stage, rapidly gesturing the “time-out” signal to his security team. More footage from the Prague show clarified what caused him to suddenly bolt – a red laser was aimed at his head. From certain angles, the laser wasn’t visible, but with that context, it is obvious why the singer took no chances and ran off the stage suddenly.

Those in attendance reported that the show was briefly paused after his exit, and the person pointing the laser was also escorted off the venue. However, the Jonas Brothers are yet to release an official statement on the incident. Fans, both at the concert and online were understandably concerned. Celebrities are easy targets on stage, and while the intent of the pointed laser is still unknown, it’s not worth taking that chance. Thankfully, it’s great that JoBro’s have a quickfire signal for emergency pauses to their shows.

Whoever pointed that laser at @nickjonas head wtf is wrong with you?! This picture is not mine credit to original photographer! Nick I really hope you’re okay! pic.twitter.com/3O9ThfdmgJ — 🩷𝒥ℯ𝓈𝓈𝒾ℯ 𝒥ℴ𝓃𝒶𝓈🩷 (@JessieMJonas) October 15, 2024

The Jo-Bros have been on tour since August 2023, performing songs from their latest album, The Album, as well as their previous hits. The tour led them to the Czech Republic on Tuesday where they held the penultimate show in Prague. Titled Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour, the world tour is also sometimes simply called The Tour about their latest album, The Album. Throughout, the trio has been praised for their musical maturity and evolution, as well as their musically diverse live band that includes instruments like cellos, trombones, and various types of guitars. The Tour will officially come to a close on Oct. 16 in Krakow, Poland.

Better safe than sorry!

The intensity between celeb-fan relations is greatly heightened when artists perform live. Many names, from Justin Bieber to Beyonce, have had awkward run-ins with overexcited fans while performing on stage. While a tug of the dress can be chalked up to an overeager member of the audience, things have taken very dark turns.

There are more than a dozen cases of concerts being attacked or threatened with violence, from Bebe Rexha, to Miley Cyrus, to Harry Styles, and Cardi B. For example, in 2017, following Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, a bomb went off, killing 22 people and injuring many others. Taylor Swift also had to cancel her Vienna performance of The Eras Tour due to threats of an incoming attack. And let’s not forget Christina Grimmie, who was murdered in 2016 at a show by a deranged stalker.

So whether or not you believe Nick Jonas was overreacting, celebrities are sitting ducks while on stage. Running off in that moment is the best thing he could have done!

