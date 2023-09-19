The Jonas Brothers have come a long way from their humble Disney Channel beginnings. Okay, maybe they were never that humble — this author distinctly remembers waiting to watch the “Burnin’ Up” music video premiere after Camp Rock during a sleepover with other crazed Jo Bro fans, proof the band was already a success in the 2000s — but the Jonas Brothers have become bonafide superstars over the years.

Together as a band or on their own, each Jonas brother has built strong careers bolstered by their distinct individual brands. With hit singles, successful tours, and the ability to bounce back from (most) controversies, each brother has been able to earn more than enough to live comfortably for the rest of their lives. If you want to know which Jonas has the highest net worth, wait just “A Little Bit Longer” (I am so sorry).

Please note it’s difficult to determine exactly how much any public figure makes. Efforts have been made to come up with an accurate figure (via Celebrity Net Worth and similar sites), but without access to the Jonas’ financial records, this article is at best only an estimate. Remember, this is all in the name of fun, “Lovebug.”

Without further ado, here are the Jonas Brothers ranked by net worth.

3. Kevin Jonas – $40 million

Kevin Jonas is the oldest member of the Jonas Brothers (and arguably the most underrated, but that’s a topic for another day). Best known for his work in the band, Kevin has a reported net worth of $40 million. While a large part of that comes from his day job of being a successful musician, Kevin has somewhat of an entrepreneurial spirit and heads his own real estate development company, a communication firm for social media influencers, and the food app Yood.

He’s also dabbled in reality television with the short-lived show Married to Jonas and a stint on Celebrity Apprentice. In addition to his music career, Kevin hosts the show Claim to Fame alongside his youngest brother, the often overlooked Frankie Jonas.

2. Joe Jonas – $50 million

Middle child Joe Jonas comes in at number 2 with a reported net worth of $50 million. Aside from his work as one of the faces of the band, Joe had a starring role in both Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, and while I’m not sure if he made a lot from that, it feels important to mention. Shortly after the band’s Disney Channel show Jonas (now that’s a blast from the past) ended, Joe released a solo album titled Fastlife, but despite support from his record label, it made little impact.

Joe’s other non-JB musical project DNCE fared much better and the single “Cake by the Ocean” was a solid hit for the band. Joe continues to make music with both bands and has showed interest in reigniting an acting career after appearing in the 2022 film Devotion. As for his non-entertainment pursuits, Joe is a spokesperson for STAAR Surgical and the co-owner of Ohza, a canned cocktail company.

1. Nick Jonas – $70 million*

The youngest member of the band, Nick Jonas’ net worth comes with a caveat. He may have a reported net worth of $70 million, making him the wealthiest Jonas brother, but that number is thanks in part to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The two celebrities chose to combine their income after marrying and that choice has basically doubled Nick’s net worth. If not for Priyanka, Nick would be worth about $35 million and would actually rank last in this list.

Though that isn’t to say Nick’s a slouch in the career department; Nick was the first Jonas to have a solo career, both before the band and in the present. If you’ve kept up with pop culture at all in the last decade, you probably know Nick’s song “Jealous,” but Nick’s solo career actually began in 2003 with the release of his self-penned song “Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer).” Nick would go on to release a debut album titled Nicholas Jonas the following year, which would lead to him and his brothers getting a record deal as the Jonas Brothers.

In addition to his music, Nick has acted on Broadway and in shows like Scream Queens and Kingdom. He’s also explored executive producing shows, creating his own fashion line, and launching his own tequila.