Joe Jonas enlists divorce lawyer amid alleged split from ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner

Love is well and truly dead if reports of the celebrity couple's divorce are to be believed.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have allegedly called it quits, with the Jonas Brothers bandmate reportedly enlisting a divorce lawyer to separate from the actress after four years of marriage.

The pair — who first connected via Instagram in 2016 — tied the knot with two wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas and France in 2019, and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, the following year. Jonas and Turner welcomed their second child in July of last year.

Now, TMZ reports that Jonas has contacted at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles to proceed with filing divorce papers to end his marriage with Turner. The publication cites a source who claims the pair have had “serious problems” for the last four months.

The source alleges that, for the past three months, Jonas has taken almost-sole care of his and Turner’s children, despite currently touring the U.S. as part of the Jonas Brothers’ ongoing run of shows. While there has been no obvious sign of strain in the marriage, Jonas has recently been spotted on some occasions without his wedding ring.

Just last month, Turner took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 34th birthday, sharing an image of the pair in matching pyjamas to her Stories. “Happy birthday handsome,” the Game of Thrones actress wrote in the accompanying caption.

Elsewhere, Turner attended the unveiling of the Jonas Brothers’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January, during which the “Only Human” singer described his wife as “my partner in crime.” In 2019, Jonas released the song “Hesitate”, which was lifted from the Jonas Brothers album Happiness Begins and was written as a love song to Turner.

If confirmed, the divorce would mark one of multiple celebrity couples to have called it quits in 2023, with the reports emerging that everyone from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are likewise ending their long term relationships. Spare a moment too for the ultimate ‘love is dead’ reminder that was Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce in July.