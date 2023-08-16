Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are splitting up

As Britney Spears continues her new life after her conservatorship, it seems that she will be leaving her marriage behind.

The 41-year-old singer and her third husband, model and actor Sam Asghari, have separated after just one year of marriage, according to an exclusive TMZ report.

Sources have told the site that the couple have split and are heading to file for divorce, after months of strain on their relationship and allegations of cheating. The sources also claimed that Sam had moved out of the couples’ home, and that “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Spears had signed a prenup agreement prior to her marriage to Asghari, protecting her assets after gaining her financial independence. The pair had dated since 2016 and got engaged in 2021, the year Britney was freed from her conservatorship, under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears, Judge Reva Goetz and attorney Andrew M. Wallet.

Many of Britney’s fans and advocates of the #FreeBritney movement hailed Asghari as Britney’s rock in such a turbulent time, seen as offering Spears his unwavering support. However, in January 2023, a video posted online appeared to show Asghari storming out of a restaurant during an argument between him and Spears.

Whatever may be going on behind the scenes, fans and supporters of Britney and her new freedom will hope for nothing but the best in the future for the mother of two, who came out of retirement last month with new single “Mind Your Business,” alongside Will.I.Am. As she starts a new life as a single woman, we hope her mental and physical health will be prioritized, despite huge public interest.