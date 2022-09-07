Will ‘Claim to Fame’ get a second season?

A new reality series is taking audiences by storm, and highlighting the other side of celebrity life.

ABC’s Claim to Fame sets its focus on the family members of massive celebrities, pitting them against one another in a playful competition with guesswork at its core. The premise of the series is brand-new, but some of its elements will be familiar to longtime reality television fans. The first season of the show, which debuted on July 11, 2022, collected the family members of a range of celebs and planted them in a house together. The structure of the series demands that each celebrity relation keep their connection to the spotlight secret, in hopes of maintaining a position on the show. Each week, low-performing contestants will be forced to guess which celebrity connection their co-stars have, with the threat of elimination looming over their heads.

Claim to Fame is fittingly hosted by two of the lesser-known Jonas Brothers—Kevin and Frankie—and its first season aired its final episode on Sept. 6, crowning Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Chanel Palmer, as its first official winner. Logan Crosby, cousin of country music singer Jason Aldean, polished off the series as a runner-up, and a range of other celeb relations — including Simone Biles’ sister and Chuck Norris’ grandson — were gradually eliminated over the course of the 10-episode season.

With the first season officially behind them, fans of the series are already looking forward to more. The premiere season sparked an obsession among many of its fans, and they’re on the hunt for news about season two.

Will Claim to Fame get a season 2?

Claim to Fame‘s immediate popularity among reality show viewers makes it a likely candidate for renewal, but ABC has yet to officially greenlight a season two. Fans are already clamoring for more, however, which will likely prompt the broadcasting company to announce another season soon.

Despite the lack of a concrete confirmation that Claim to Fame will return, the final episode indicated that ABC already has plans for another season. At the conclusion of the first season’s final episode, a voiceover from one of the hosts invited anyone who is “related to a celebrity” to “apply now” for a position on the next season, according to RealityBlurred. This hints that the show already has its sights set on the future, despite the lack of a public announcement.

This is great news for fans of the show, who delighted in its fresh approach to a classic reality setup. Official news of a second season will likely release in the next few weeks, after which casting for season two will begin in earnest.

The first season of Claim to Fame can be enjoyed with a subscription to Hulu.