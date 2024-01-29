All ENHYPEN members, confirmed

Enhypen were undoubtedly the K-pop stars of 2023, and it’s about time you got acquainted with the guys.

Recommended Videos

The boys have been working hard on their Enhypen FATE World Tour. After a fairly recent debut in 2020 with the EP Border: Day One, it’s been up ever since. They’re a 4th generation K-pop band, so their Gen-Z appeal is through the roof. This has boosted not just the group’s popularity, but the individual members’. Each with a different story, let’s dive into the different stars that make up the Enhypen galaxy.

Jungwon

Yang Jungwon was born on Feb. 9, 2004, in Gwanak-gu, South Korea. He is Enhypen’s charismatic leader, dancer, singer, and visual. Jungwon was a trainee under SM Entertainment before he joined Big Hit Music in 2018. He was a trainee for one year and four months before participating in I-LAND. As a central figure in Enhypen, Jungwon’s leadership and talents as an idol contribute to the group’s unique aura, and commanding presence and stage charisma play a pivotal role in creating a powerful impact during performances.

Heeseung

Lee Heeseung was born on Oct. 15, 2001, in Uiwang, South Korea. Heeseung is another one of the group’s main vocalists, and its center. While trying to enter Hanlim Arts School, he didn’t pass the auditions, but was then offered audition spots from seven other entertainment agencies. Heeseung evebtually joined Big Hit Music instead in 2017. He was a trainee for three years before competing on I-LAND. Known for his powerful vocals and stage presence, he is a versatile performer who many continue to refer to as the “Ace” of the group.

Jay

Park Jong Seong, popularly known as Jay, was born on April 20, 2002, in Washington D.C., USA. He eventually moved back to South Korea when he was nine years old. Known for his impressive flow, Jay is the group’s main rapper. He joined Big Hit Music in 2017, and was a trainee for two years and 11 months before participating in I-LAND. Jay is fluent in both Korean and English and helps the group communicate better with their fans.

Jake

Born on Nov. 15, 2002, in Seoul, South Korea, Sim Jaeyun, also known as Jake, is an all-rounder with a global background. He grew up in Brisbane, Australia, and auditioned to join Big Hit Music in 2019. After passing the audition, he moved to South Korea and was a trainee for nine months before competing in I-LAND. Known for his mesmerizing stage presence, Jake contributes to the group’s music as a rapper and singer. Also fluent in English and Korean, Jake’s international appeal enhances Enhypen’s global reach.

Sunghoon

Born on Dec. 8, 2002, in Cheonan, South Korea, Park Sunghoon is a singer, dancer, and one of the group’s visuals. Sunghoon was a 10-year competitive figure skater before he answered the call of the idol life. He joined Big Hit Music in 2017 and was a trainee for two years and one month before participating in I-LAND. Sunghoon captures attention rather effortlessly, especially with his striking visuals and impeccable dance skills. His background in figure skating makes him a very graceful dancer, and his ability to express emotion through dance adds an extra flair to Enhypen’s performances.

Sunoo

Kim Seonwoo, popularly known as Sunoo, was born on June 24, 2003, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Known for his enchanting aura, Sunoo brings a unique charm to Enhype’s stage presence. He joined Big Hit Music in 2019 and was a trainee for 10 months before competing in I-LAND. Sunoo’s ability to connect with the group’s younger audience has made him a huge fan favorite!

Ni-Ki

Born on Dec. 9, 2005, in Okayama, Japan, Nishimura Riki, also known as Ni-Ki, is Enhypen’s main dancer and youngest member. Ni-Ki began dancing at age 3 and joined Big Hit Musicin 2019. He was a trainee for eight months before participating in I-LAND. Despite his age, Ni-ki showcases exceptional dance skills that rival even more experienced performers, and is widely considered one of the hottest K-pop stars around.