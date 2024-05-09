ATEEZ ‘Golden Hour’ album release date, tracklist, concept, and more

Fresh off their Coachella debut, ATEEZ made an official announcement on April 20, 2024, revealing their upcoming tenth EP titled Golden Hour: Part 1. The K-pop group plans to release the EP just before kicking off the North American leg of their world tour in July.

This album will be their first release in nearly six months since dropping their second full-length album, The World EP FIN: Will, in December of last year.

Alongside the announcement of Golden Hour: Part 1, ATEEZ announced the release date of an upcoming EP, scheduled for release on May 31, 2024. Therefore, the ATINY don’t have to wait much longer for new music from ATEEZ. Before then, fans are comfortable enjoying the promotional activities the group is putting out. After all, the wait isn’t too long! Various promotional content have been unveiled since April 22, and will continue leading up to the EP’s release.

Tracklist

A detailed schedule outlining ATEEZ’s promotional activities for Golden Hour: Part. 1 was shared on the band’s social media pages on April 20, 2024. However, the tracklist has yet to be released. But there’s very little fear among fans. Based on the schedule, the tracklist will be released on May 14, 2024.

Concept

ATEEZ has been killing the concept game for years, and nobody does it quite like the pirates of K-pop. With the upcoming EP’s release date drawing nearer, fans are eager to know what the concept for the project will be, and ATEEZ may have already given us all a hint. When the group posted the schedule of their promotional activities on Instagram, the caption read: “After the red moon rises.”

This could allude to the golden hour just after sunrise, which is characterized by softer and redder daylight. Also, the first set of concept photos used warm, reddish lighting that portrayed the golden hour. The second batch of photos was lighter and brighter which evoked a genuine sense of intimacy and vulnerability. Rounding it up will be the final set, which will be released between May 6 and 10.

So far, the photo aesthetic has been clean and minimalistic, which may signify a stripped-down sound. Nonetheless, it seems ATEEZ might be taking a break from their ongoing storyline and embracing a new concept. Overall, fans may have to wait till the release of the MV trailer to be able to get a clearer view of exactly what ATEEZ is planning to express in the upcoming EP. Either way, the countdown is still on!

