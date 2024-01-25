ITZY World Tour 2024 tickets, prices and more

At this point, we have full confirmation that 2024 is the year of K-Pop. Let’s have a quick recap: the world went on lockdown because of a pandemic, and hundreds of groups debuted without ever seeing a worldwide stage. But now, we can finally get ITZY tickets, and we’re not taking any chances.

The last time we saw the girls on the big worldwide stage was in 2022 during their debut tour. Unfortunately, this “world” tour only spanned North America and Asia. We were disappointed but not entirely surprised. However, I bring the best news possible: JYP finally learned what the word “world” actually means and released 27 new dates for ITZY’s second world tour. Let’s get to them.

What are the countries in ITZY’s 2024 world tour?

In the press release shared with us, the company unveiled the dates, countries, and even the ticketing information for all fans across the globe. Once we noticed that the world tour would indeed span across (most) of the world, we couldn’t really hide our excitement, and we just had to share it with you. So here are the dates and countries where you’ll be able to see our five girls:

Feb. 24 – Seoul, KOR at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Feb. 25 – Seoul, KOR at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

March 16 – Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

March 21 – Auckland, NZ at Spark Arena

March 24 – Sydney, AUS at ICC Sydney Theatre

March 26 – Melbourne, AUS at Margaret Court Arena

April 6 – Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 15 – Mexico City, MX at Pepsi Center WTC

April 18 – Santiago, Chile at Movistar Arena

April 24 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

April 26 – Paris, France at Zénith Paris – La Villette

April 28 – Berlin, Germany at Velodrom

May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

May 4 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre

May 18 – Tokyo, Japan at Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

May 19 – Tokyo, Japan at Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

June 6 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater

June 8 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

June 14 – Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 16 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 18 – Atlanta, GA at Fox Theatre Atlanta

June 20 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

June 23 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

June 26 – Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

June 28 – Toronto, ON at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

July 20 – Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Arena

August 3 – Manila, Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena

August 10 – Hong Kong, China at AsiaWorld-Arena

Where to get ITZY tickets?

Aside from the country list, we have also gathered information about where to get the tickets and the best websites to ensure the best place to secure your passes to attend the CHECKMATE world tour. And here is the exact information per the press release:

GLOBAL TICKETS: ASIA TICKETS: Ticket details can be found on local promoter websites. Check local listings. AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND: Tickets will be available beginning on Monday, February 5. The general onsale begins on Wednesday, February 7 at 2pm local time at livenation.com.au. MEXICO: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Monday, February 5. The general onsale begins on Tuesday, February 6 at 11am local time at ticketmaster.com.mx. SANTIAGO: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Monday, January 29. The general onsale begins on Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm local time at puntoticket.com. EUROPE & UK: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Thursday, February 1. The general onsale begins on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time on local Live Nation sites. NORTH AMERICA: Tickets will be available through a general onsale beginning on Friday, February 2 at 3pm local time at livenation.com.

May the odds be in our favor, and we’ll finally see our favorite groups on stage once more.