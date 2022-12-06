The most-streamed K-pop songs of 2022 on Spotify, ranked

The year is drawing to a close, meaning it’s time to look back on 2022. This year was marked by big changes in the K-pop world, from BLACKPINK and PSY‘s comebacks to BTS‘ announced hiatus. While some rejoice in these changes, others lament them, but not even that can stop K-pop enthusiasts from enjoying their favorite songs. This musical phenomenon continues to grow, reaching worldwide audiences, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Last week, Spotify wrapped up the year early, giving users a look into their own musical preferences in 2022. With it, the platform also revealed the most streamed tracks of the year, and in the K-pop genre, these were users’ favorites.

50. TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME”

Despite being released in 2020, this song is still making rounds. The track marks TWICE’s first attempt at a more retro sound, and given its popularity, we’d say it was successful.

49. aespa’s “Savage”

Released in 2021, “Savage” was considered by Time one of the 10 best K-pop songs of the year. It’s not the type of pop listeners are used to, but it’s still worth a listen.

48. BTS’ “DNA”

At the time of its release, “DNA” was BTS’ biggest hit, and it remains huge to this day. The track mixes pop with EDM, which makes for an addictive sound.

47. BTS’ “Blood Sweat & Tears”

Considered by fans as one of the group’s best tracks, this song talks about the difficulty of resisting temptation. Its sound is perfectly matched with the seductive visuals of its music video.

46. Lee Hi’s “ONLY”

“ONLY” is the last track on Lee Hi’s album, 4 Only. The ballad tells a love story, matched in beauty by the singer’s voice. Its tone leaves listeners feeling warm and comforted.

45. Jennie’s “SOLO”

Jennie dropped “SOLO” in 2018 as her debut single outside BLACKPINK. The track rose to number one on Billboard’s K-pop Hot 100 and World Digital Song Sales charts.

44. Red Velvet’s “Feel My Rhythm”

This is a dance-pop track, not unlike the sound K-pop girl groups have gotten listeners used to. Its concept, however, mixes an innocent aesthetic with dark elements, creating an interesting contrast.

43. Stray Kids’ “Thunderous”

Aggressive from start to finish, “Thunderous” is a hip-hop song with trap influences. It was released in 2021 as the lead single of Noeasy, Stray Kids’ second studio album.

42. TWICE’s “Talk That Talk”

Having been released in August, “Talk That Talk” is the most recent song on this list so far. It is a retro pop single in TWICE’s Between 1&2 EP.

41. BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls”

“Lovesick Girls” is the main track in BLACKPINK’s The Album. With this song, the group makes heartbreak sound catchy, with an addictive chorus that compels listeners to shout right along.

40. ENHYPEN’s “Fever”

“Fever” is a track in ENHYPEN’s 2021 EP, Border: Carnival. Its contemporary R&B sound creates a moody yet sensual ambiance, reflecting the push-and-pull of the relationship portrayed.

39. BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

One of BLACKPINK’s best-known songs, “DDU-DU DDU-DU” hit number one on Billboard’s World Digital Song and K-pop Hot 100 charts. The track was released in 2018 as part of the Square Up EP.

38. NewJeans’ “Attention”

“Attention” is not what one expected from a newly debuted group, but definitely worth a second listen. It’s best described as a groovy pop track that makes you bob your head along.

37. GOT the beat’s “Step Back”

Released in January, “Step Back” marks GOT the beat’s debut. The song has a hip-hop and R&B sound, with a melody and distorted vocals that create an eerie atmosphere, suited to the song’s message.

36. BTS’ “Filter”

Sang by Jimin, “Filter” is a magnetic song to both listen to and watch performed. The Latin pop track critiques idol culture, in which celebrities are expected to be whatever fans want, while simultaneously drawing the audience in with that same versatility.

35. NMIXX’s “O.O”

“O.O” is the lead single of NMIXX’s debut album. Despite the track being critiqued upon release for its meshing of musical genres, making it to this list proves that fans enjoy it nonetheless.

34. BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love”

BLACKPINK dropped “Kill This Love” in 2019, and it quickly became everyone’s go-to breakup song. The track has an electropop sound, encouraging the listener to end love swiftly; it’s better that way.

33. ITZY’s “LOCO”

Released in 2021 with the album Crazy in Love, “LOCO” perfectly encapsulates the album’s tone. With its high energy, the song describes the out-of-control feeling of falling in love.

32. BTS’ “FAKE LOVE”

“FAKE LOVE” was the first song to help BTS gain popularity overseas, debuting at number 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s a dark track infused with the sorrow of being inauthentic in love.

31. j-hope’s “MORE”

“MORE” is the lead single in j-hope’s debut album, Jack in the Box. It represents a darker side of the rapper, which fans had not been privy to before.

30. Jessi’s “ZOOM”

Much like Jessi’s attitude, “ZOOM” is a bold-sounding track. The artist’s soft singing voice is contrasted with her rough and cocky rap, making for an interesting blend of styles.

29. IVE’s “After LIKE”

Mix pop with disco and club music and you have “After LIKE.” The song was released this August, as the titular track on IVE’s single album.

28. NewJeans’ “Hype Boy”

“Hype Boy” was released in July, as part of NewJeans’ self-titled debut EP. The song quickly gained traction, becoming the fastest K-pop debut track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

27. Lisa’s “LALISA”

Despite being criticized for its empty lyrics, “LALISA” is no less adored by fans. Lisa’s energetic performance and fast rap seem to be all she needs for a hit track.

26. BTS’ “Euphoria”

Performed by Jungkook, “Euphoria” is a chipper-sounding track, describing the exhilaration of being in love. Upon release, the track was an immediate hit, becoming a number two best-selling song worldwide.

25. (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”

In March, (G)I-DLE dropped this pop-punk track, pleasantly surprising many. While the group was already known for dipping into various music genres, the edgy sound of “TOMBOY” suits them like a glove.

24. BTS’ “Life Goes On”

Released amid the pandemic, “Life Goes On” is a comfort song through and through. Its hopeful lyrics and melody aim to uplift listeners’ spirits, which it does successfully.

23. LE SSERAFIM’s “FEARLESS”

With “FEARLESS”, LE SSERAFIM dives into alternative pop territory, and it does so expertly. The singers’ whispering voices go perfectly with the track’s strong beat, warranting a second listen.

22. Kep1er’s “WA DA DA”

“WA DA DA” is the lead track on Kep1er’s first EP, First Impact. Fast-paced from start to finish, this song leaves no room for boredom.

21. Nayeon’s “POP!”

“POP!” is the bubblegum song we all need in our lives from time to time. Sometimes, light and fun is the way to go, and Nayeon proves it.

20. Stray Kids’ “MANIAC”

“MANIAC” is a somewhat odd mix of sounds, going hand in hand with the EP it’s part of, Oddinary. The song is an ode to unconventional people, the ones who dare step out of the norm.

19. TREASURE’s “DARARI”

“DARARI” is a sweet-sounding track, drawing from contemporary R&B influences. TREASURE’s more sensitive side truly shines through with this one.

18. PSY’s “That That” (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS)

Released in April, “That That” serves as a celebration of the pandemic’s end and PSY’s big comeback. The tune is catchy, to say the least, making listeners want to dance along.

17. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”

This 2020 goodie doesn’t get old. “How You Like That” has an EDM trap sound with a touch of pop, which makes for a difficult tune to get out of your head.

16. ENHYPEN’s “Polaroid Love”

This is a track on ENHYPEN’s repackage album, Dimension: Answer. The song has a catchy beat that mixes nicely with the singers’ sweet voices.

15. IVE’s “ELEVEN”

“ELEVEN” is a pop-dance song at its core, with a catchy tune and impeccable vocals. Its slowed-down pre-chorus feels unexpected every time, adding a nice texture to the track.

14. BTS’ “Run BTS”

“Run BTS” is a track on the group’s anthology album, Proof, released in June. Its heavy hip-hop sound accompanies the members as they look back on the arduous climb to success.

13. TWICE’s “The Feels”

“The Feels” was released in 2021, and made quite the impression, being deemed by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 best songs of the year.

12. BTS’ “Boy With Luv” (feat. Halsey)

Sweet and simple is the best way to describe “Boy With Luv.” The song was released in 2019, with Halsey’s vocals complementing BTS’ in this ode to uncomplicated love.

11. Jungkook’s “Stay Alive” (prod. SUGA of BTS)

This pop ballad was created as a soundtrack for a webcomic, 7Fates:Chakho. Its dramatic flair is a key element of the track, portraying the melancholy of the comic’s premise.

10. Jimin x Ha Sung-Woon’s “With You”

Released in April, “With You” is the soundtrack of a South Korean series, Our Blues. Combining the sweet voices of both singers, this ballad conveys a soft yet heartbreaking love story.

9. BTS’ “Permission to Dance”

Released in 2021, this is one of BTS’ most joyful songs. Its upbeat sound invites listeners to move to its rhythm, bringing a much-needed burst of energy to fans.

8. V’s “Christmas Tree”

“Christmas Tree” is another soundtrack, this time for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. Like most of V’s songs, it has a soothing calmness to it that draws listeners in.

7. BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down”

“Shut Down” stands out among other BLACKPINK songs, mostly due to the stings sampled from Niccolò Paganini’s work. The track topped Billboard’s Global 200 chart in its first week.

6. IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”

“LOVE DIVE” is the lead track on IVE’s second single album, released in April. The song has a dark bass, creating a somewhat tense atmosphere throughout, without losing its pop roots.

5. BTS’ “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

This is the lead single of BTS’ Proof. In it, members say goodbye to their past, while looking forward to the future. With the end of an era, another must begin.

4. Lisa’s “MONEY”

Most folks have probably heard “MONEY” at some point. Following its release, the song went viral on Instagram and TikTok, with many posting their dance videos to the track’s catchy chorus.

3. BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom”

“Pink Venom” was released in August and became BLACKPINK’s first song to top the Billboard Global 200 chart. The track is a mix of hip-hop, EDM, and pop genres.

2. BTS’ “Butter”

“Butter” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, and stayed there for 10 weeks. The song’s massive success is attributed to its catchy beat and overall slick style.

1. BTS’ “Dynamite”

“Dynamite” is BTS’ biggest hit to date and the group’s first all-English track. This disco-pop song dropped in 2020 and became a worldwide phenomenon, partly due to its feel-good vibe.

Given all these songs’ commercial success, it’s no wonder that any of them made it to this list. Maybe some of them will inspire your next Spotify playlist.