K-Pop boy group ENHYPEN have embarked on a 2024 tour and, if you’re lucky, they just might stop by a city near you.

Best known for songs like “Bite Me” and “Fever,” the HYBE boy group finished off their “Fate World Tour” earlier this year. During the tour, the group made several stops in Asia and the U.S. (nothing like a K-Pop “World Tour,” am I right). But if you missed them during the “Fate” tour, don’t fret: ENHYPEN just announced the “Fate Plus World Tour.”

The new 2024 tour opens with two encore concerts in Seoul and features five new U.S. tour dates. This is great news for Engenes in the U.S. who couldn’t make it to any stops the first time around. Notably, ENHYPEN is making a tour stop in member Jay’s home state of Washington, a first for the group.

How do I buy tickets for ENHYPEN’s tour?

Tickets went on sale at 4pm local time Feb. 15, 2024, on Ticketmaster. Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, with the exception of Oakland tickets, which will be sold through AXS.

ENHYPEN will first hold two encore shows in Seoul before heading to the U.S.

Korea Dates:

Feb. 24, 2024 — KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea

Feb. 25, 2024 — KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea

U.S. Dates:

April 24, 2024 — Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

April 26, 2024 — Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

May 1, 2024 — Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

May 3, 2024 — UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

If you’re planning to go to one of these shows, make sure to buy your ticket as soon as possible as ENHYPEN tickets are sure to go fast.