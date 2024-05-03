layne staley alice in chains
Photo via Getty Images
Category:
Music

The tragic story of Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley’s death, explained

Another icon who died before his time, but how did he pass?
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|
Published: May 3, 2024 09:33 am

The music industry has many iconic and innovative artist who tragically died before their time, and Layne Staley from Alice In Chains was one of them.

Recommended Videos

Contemporaries of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains was a fellow grunge group with a unique soun. Most notable for Staley’s vocal harmonies with guitarist Jerry Cantrell, their music reflected the darkness the band experienced. Despite their success in the ‘90s, the group went through periods of strain, to say the least. Staley’s heroin addiction was known to the public and noted in a famous 1996 Rolling Stone interview, which pointed out the track marks on his hands. Staley himself mentioned this in his own words. 

“When I tried drugs, they were f–ing great, and they worked for me for years, and now they’re turning against me — and now I’m walking through hell, and this sucks.”

In retrospect, hearing Staley’s comments on the subject portended his tragic future. 

Layne Staley’s last photos

Staley’s last show as Alice in Chains frontman was during the four-night engagement with KISS in 1996. The musician overdosed, leading the band to go on hiatus. They never recovered, and Staley started leading a reclusive life, continuing his drug dependency. Throughout his final years, Staley would publicly acknowledge how drugs affected him. In a 2002 interview with Far Out Magazine, he acknowledged how much drugs had hurt his body, a heartbreaking prophecy for what would happen next.

“The pain is more than you can handle. It’s the worst pain in the world. Dope sick hurts the entire body.”

It was only a few months later that Staley died from his addiction on April 5. Even more tragic, his body would not be found until weeks later. Staley had faded from public life and even the lives of his friends. Only when his accountant raised concerns about his lack of activity were the police dispatched to his home. Staley died at only 34 years old after overdosing on a speedball. His band members were shaken by the news and released the following statement:

“We are proud to have known him, to be his friend, and to create music with him. For the past decade, Layne struggled greatly — we can only hope that he has at last found some peace. We love you, Layne. Dearly. And we will miss you… endlessly.”

Fans and family alike remember Staley for what he gave them. His contribution to the music scene with his visceral lyrics was instrumental for many. Even two decades after the fact, his legacy remains.

Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.