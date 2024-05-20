ATEEZ ‘Golden Hour: Part.1’ tracklist confirmed

If you feel like it’s been too long since ATEEZ put out some new music, you’re not alone. The group seemingly agrees as they’re gearing up to release a new EP (or mini album as they’re often called in the K-pop industry) titled Golden Hour: Part.1 at the end of May.

Recommended Videos

It might feel like years since ATEEZ released anything new but in reality, it’s only been a couple months. The eight-member group dropped their second full-length Korean album, The World EP.Fin: Will, in Dec. 2023 and their third Japanese single, “Not Okay,” in February. All things considered, they’ve been positively prolific in the music department; their output is even more impressive given they recently performed at their first Coachella and they’re preparing for the next leg of their world tour.

Nevertheless, we always appreciate a good comeback. Golden Hour: Part.1‘s release is quickly approaching and ATEEZ is slowly releasing information about the mini album.

The Golden Hour: Part.1 tracklist

Despite the wait, don’t expect too much new music. Golden Hour: Part.1 is only composed of six new tracks. The tracklist is as follows:

“Golden Hour” “Blind” “WORK” “Empty Box” “Shaboom” “Siren”

ATEEZ has yet to tease the songs so ATINYs are looking forward to hearing exactly what the songs will sound like. Based on the title alone, I feel like we can guess “Shaboom” will be a high-energy party track. “Siren” could be either a sultry bop in the style of the watery mythical creatures of the same name or another hype track, if the title is based on the sound of an emergency vehicle. “Blind” and “Empty Box” feel like total mysteries to me; I could see ATEEZ singing a rare ballad or trying out a completely new genre and surprising us with their versatility.

I’m most excited for the title track because with a title like “WORK,” it’s probably going to be a banger. ATEEZ rarely takes things slow when it comes to their title tracks and “WORK” will likely be just as energetic and performance-oriented as much of the group’s singles so far.

Golden Hour. Part 1 will be released on May 31, 2024 at 1pm KST or midnight EST. The album will be available on most streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. If you’re more into collecting physical albums (and collectible photo cards, of course) the album will be available for purchase at retailers like Target, Barnes and Noble, and online where K-pop albums are sold.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more