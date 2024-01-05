ATEEZ world tour 2024 schedule, tickets, and more

ATINY, I have a message for you: I’m manifesting that we all get tickets for ATEEZ in 2024. The stars have aligned, and people are finally recognizing how truly spectacular K-Pop is. At last, we are on the brink of seeing ATEEZ live, again. Life is good.

However, it would be even better if we could manage to secure some tickets. ATEEZ’s increased popularity also means that it is now harder than ever to snag tickets to watch our boys. Plus, Stray Kids are also gearing up to hit stages worldwide, so if you’re a multi, this means you’re more financially strained than ever ⏤ but that’s okay. Money comes and goes, but ATEEZ is forever.

If you’re wondering about the exact dates for the concerts and where to get tickets, worry not: I’ve got you covered ⏤ well, for the most part. So, let’s get started.

Where to buy ATEEZ tickets?

As always, you can purchase ATEEZ tickets on Ticketmaster. Unfortunately, since the announcement just came in December, the website has not yet made the tickets available for sale. Consequently, we do not know the cost of the tickets at this time. All we know so far is that the tour will be titled “Towards the Light: Will to Power” and is scheduled to take place in 2024.

Which countries are ATEEZ going to in the world tour?

Image via KQ Entertainment

Unfortunately, KQ Entertainment is taking its time in announcing the tour dates and countries, so as of now, that information remains unknown. Ticketmaster has the webpage for the tour up, and the upcoming world tour is 100 percent confirmed. However, every other detail has yet to be released to the public. If you’re mad about this, take it up with them, not me ⏤ I am merely an informant.

Nevertheless, ATEEZ is no stranger to world tours, so speculation about the upcoming countries ⏤ or at least continents ⏤ can certainly be a topic for discussion. Just in September, they completed their fourth tour, “The Fellowship: Break the Wall,” where they performed in Asia, North and South America, and Europe. In total, they visited 27 countries worldwide.

While we can’t predict the future, the boys are more excited than ever to prove their worth, and a world tour is undoubtedly the way to achieve that, even if we just got off of one. We can hopefully expect them to visit the same number of cities globally and perhaps even add more names to the roster.

So there you have it, ATINY. May the odds be ever in our favor, and here’s to us lighting a candle for all the good vibes to come.