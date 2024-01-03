Stray Kids: Is there a SKZ World Tour 2024 country list?

STAYS, are you ready to go absolutely and utterly broke? Because I am, and I’ll gladly do so. The rumors of Stray Kids doing a world tour have been running rampant, with the boys teasing plans. But the rumors are now a reality – yes, we’re crying in poverty.

The year just started, and we already have something to look forward to in 2024 and it all happened during the annual 2024 Step Out video series released on January 1. The Stray Kids members reminisced about their past year and all they achieved, all while teasing everything that’s to come – which includes a world tour (cue my shriveling screams).

The rumors of a possible tour have been circulating for a while now. After JYP released the Q2 earnings call, we quickly noticed those little letters at the end saying, “Stray Kids is also expected to host a global stadium tour in 2024.” But are the tour dates out?

Which countries are Stray Kids going to in the world tour?

via JYP Entertainment

While Ticketmaster already has a webpage for the upcoming SKZ world tour, the countries and dates have not yet been announced. Now that the group has officially teased plans for the world tour (and two new albums!), it’s only a matter of time before we can finally get our hands on tickets – if we’re lucky, that is.

During their first world tour in 2019, Stray Kids performed in South Korea and across the US. In 2022, their second world tour, “Maniac,” took them to even more places across the globe, including Japan, South Korea, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia. Considering their skyrocketing popularity, hopefully, we’ll see them in all of these places and more.

So get ready, STAYS. The official date list is probably coming sooner than later, and if you want to save up a bit of money beforehand, do it now.