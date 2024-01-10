When Stray Kids burst onto the K-Pop scene in 2018, the JYP Entertainment group quickly amassed a dedicated following (Stays, for those in the know) thanks in part to their fresh, self-produced sound. Since then, the group has put out hundreds of songs with their distinct style for fans to enjoy.

Known for pulling from different genres like EDM, Hip-Hop, and Rock, Stray Kids’ discography is impressively varied. Members like Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin produce much of the group’s music, helping maintain a sense of consistency while the group explores different sonic inspirations. Given the depth of their discography, picking just 10 of their best songs for this piece was quite the challenge!

To make things easier, I only considered title tracks and songs with an accompanying music video for this ranking. After listening to so many songs, I’ll be the first to tell you Stray Kids has made some excellent music over the years and you should check out more than just this list if you have the chance.

Here are the 10 best Stray Kids songs (so far).

10. “소리꾼(Thunderous)” (2021)

Unfairly or not, Stray Kids earned a reputation for making “noise” music pretty quickly into their career. The group turned the criticism on its head with their second full-length album, Noeasy, a play on “noisy” and “no easy,” meant to convey the inevitable ups and downs of life. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Bang Chan says the group decided “the term ‘noise music’ was something that [the members] could use as [their] own weapon.”

With “소리꾼(Thunderous),” Stray Kids does just that. The song itself is certainly “noisy” in a great way, combining traditional Korean folk instruments and drum textures with hard-hitting beats. I especially enjoy Changbin’s opening rap which feels almost like something Tiger JK would compose back in his Drunken Tiger days. While this is a great Stray Kids track, I prefer ones with more pop hooks.

9. “Case 143” (2022)

“Case 143” is certainly a song with a more straightforward “poppy” hook, although its descending, almost nursery rhyme-like, melody may annoy people just as much as it enthralls them. Stray Kids are known for trying new things and “Case 143” is something new for the group: a song about love.

The song is silly and never takes itself too seriously, something I love to hear in K-Pop. The “why do I keep getting attracted” chorus shouldn’t work as well as it does but it’s always stuck in my head for hours after the song ends. The song can get repetitive but the marimba section in the second verse (“A B C D E F G, I want to send my code to you”) and the new melody introduced in the finale keeps things fresh.

8. “특(S-Class)” (2023)

“특(S-Class)” is another polarizing entry on this list. Like many of Stray Kid’s more experimental tracks, you either love or hate it. While I recognize it’s not a perfect song, it’s a fun one. The song’s biggest criticism is also its biggest strength: At times, “S-Class” sounds like two (arguably three) different songs.

Beginning with driving percussion, the song switches between strong rap and melodic vocal lines (that pre-chorus has to be one of my faves in their discography) before heading into a chanting chorus. Then it abruptly changes course with the second verse, dropping the BPM as a 90s hip-hop beat comes in. The final switch-up comes in the end with a funky dance break in lieu of a final chorus. This doesn’t work for everyone but it does for me!

7. “Maniac” (2022)

“Maniac” was a hard one for me to rank. I enjoy the funky beat throughout the verses but I find the pre-chorus a bit disjointed, almost like it’s meant to be a different song (I know; ironic after I said I like ‘S-Class’ for that exact reason).

The chorus, though, is one of my favorites out of all of Stray Kids’ songs. I’m a sucker for a good synth line and Felix’s unique vocal tone helps elevate this one. If not for the pre-chorus stalling some of the song’s momentum, “Maniac” would be much higher on this list. While I’m split on the rest of the song, “Maniac’s” hook is one of their best.

6. “All In” (2020)

“All In” is high-energy from the start. A catchy horn sample opens the track and if you’re anything like me, it immediately wormed its way into your head. Stray Kids themselves are great over this beat, alternating between rap and sing-song chanting in the verse before a dreamy pre-chorus kicks in.

I love almost everything about this track, including the killer chorus. The whole package reminds me a lot of Block B in the best way and I would love more of this vibe in K-Pop again. That being said, I don’t love the slower tempo in the second verse or this would be top 3 for sure.

5. “神메뉴(God’s Menu)” (2020)

I like when Stray Kids goes “all in” (ha) so to speak. When they commit to a concept, no matter how cheesy, they really shine. “神메뉴(God’s Menu)” was a huge career breakthrough for the group and helped them reach the level of popularity they’re at today. Just from the music video alone, “God’s Menu” is a step up in maturity (and production cost by the looks of it) for Stray Kids.

When groups change their image, the songs usually change as well; thankfully, “God’s Menu” isn’t too much of a departure from earlier Stray Kids’ music. The song starts off at a high level and rarely lets up, choosing to keep things chaotic. Lines like “Cookin’ like a chef, I’m a five-star Michelin” should not work as good as they do but I love it.

4. “Side Effects” (2019)

“Side Effects” is one of Stray Kids’ most polarizing songs. Even if you’re not a fan of the song, you have to hand it to the group for their willingness to experiment with their sound.

The song sets an ominous atmosphere from the start, building toward an impressive drop. The members cry “머리 아프다!” (“my head hurts” in Korean) before the explosive psytrance beat comes in, then a spoken-word sampled voice lists medical side effects. I can see why this song isn’t for everyone, but I love it.

3. “Back Door” (2020)

After the success of “God’s Menu,” Stray Kids released the follow-up track “Back Door.” This is Stray Kids at their funkiest. The group maintains their experimental vibe, combining hip-hop, pop, rock, and EDM elements while anchoring it all with a funky bass line.

Bass guitar elements were all over K-Pop in 2020 and Stray Kids took to the trend with excellent results. I love that “Back Door” keeps the high energy I associate with the group while showing their versatility.

2. “Cheese” (2021)

“Cheese” has the honor of being the only non-single on this list. This song is basically everything I like about Stray Kids wrapped into one extremely catchy package.

At its most basic form, “Cheese” is a diss track to the group’s haters and boy, is it a fun one. Everything about this song is just pure, loud fun. A beat reminiscent of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” drives the momentum of the track while a wailing guitar riff acts as a hook throughout the song. The pre-chorus instructs haters to form their hand into a “hang loose” sign — or to flip themselves off, depending on which member you listen to. The lyrics cleverly play on criticism the group receives, all while the members inform us of how little they care. And should they, when they make music this good?

1. “Miroh” (2019)

“Miroh” is still Stray Kids’ best song years after it was released in 2019. This is Stray Kids at their most energetic, earnest, and most importantly, boppiest.

The deep house drop straight out of a 2013 Tiesto track was enough to make me like the song right off the bat, and they could have easily used the drop in place of a chorus. Thankfully, they come in with a catchy vocal hook on top of the beat before launching into a chant-like refrain. “Miroh” is everything I like about K-Pop — ambitious, brash, high-energy — in one amazing earworm of a song. I hope Stray Kids continue their trend of making great music for years to come.