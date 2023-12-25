Who is Bang Chan from Stray Kids?

Since Stray Kids made their debut in 2018 with “District 9,” they’ve become one of the biggest groups in K-Pop. A huge part of Stray Kids’ success is thanks to the group’s leader, Bang Chan, who not only produced much of the group’s music but also helped in forming the group itself.

In an industry like K-pop, it’s rare for idols to have much input on their music; so Stray Kids frequently receive praise from fans for self-producing much of their discography. While some groups gain more control over their music later in their career, Stray Kids have notably been producing even before they officially debuted; the production trio 3racha formed while the members were still trainees (but more on that later).

Bang Chan (as well as several other members of Stray Kids) composes his own music in addition to performing with the group. Given how often he’s credited in the group’s album liners, it’s safe to say Bang Chan is an integral part of the group’s sound. But that’s not all there is to know about Stray Kids’ leader.

Bang Chan facts and history

Bang Chan, born Christopher Chahn Bahng, was born in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 3, 1997 and grew up in Sydney, Australia (yes, this means he can speak both Korean and English flawlessly). He has two younger siblings: a brother, Lucas, and a sister, Hannah, who’s a content creator and singer herself. After passing the 2010 JYP Entertainment Global Audition in Sydney, Bang Chan joined the company as a trainee when he was only 13. He would continue training under the company until he joined the 2017 survival show responsible for creating the group, aptly named Stray Kids (via Naver).

Shortly before the survival show, Bang Chan formed the group 3racha alongside future Stray Kids members, Changbin and Han. They dropped their first self-produced mixtape on Soundcloud before debut, proving they had the chops necessary to produce for the group as well.

Bang Chan made his official debut when Stray Kids released “District 9” with the EP, I Am Not, in 2018. From the beginning of their career, he has produced almost all of Stray Kids’ tracks, oftentimes alongside his 3racha members. Not only is Bang Chan responsible for helping make tracks like “Maniac,” but he’s almost always writing the lyrics too. Talk about talent!

While he has yet to make music as a solo artist, you can keep up with Bang Chan’s career by following Stray Kids’ latest promotions.