When did Stray Kids debut?

The boys have kept the momentum running ever since they burst onto the scene.

Stray Kids has evolved past the usual K-pop boy group formula, maintaining their momentum over the years.

The reason for their success is often attributed to their good looks and stage presence. However, what makes the group stand out is their creative input in their work. The members of Stray Kids are actively involved in their sound, image, and performances, veering away from the classic K-pop package. They’ve won the hearts of audiences around the world, becoming one of the most prominent names in the K-pop industry.

The making of a boy band

Stray Kids first started gaining attention for their participation in the reality survival show Stray Kids. The series chronicled their pre-debut training and highlighted their perseverance and teamwork. They officially debuted on March 25, 2018, with the single, “District 9,” and the EP, I Am NOT. Initially, they consisted of eight members: Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, and Seungmin. Altogether, they quickly garnered attention for their raw talent and charm, as well as their stage presence.

Unlike many other K-pop groups, Stray Kids is known for their involvement in the creative process. The members actively participate in writing, composing, and producing their songs. I Am NOT received positive reviews for its authenticity, lyrical depth, and the group’s ability to blend different music genres seamlessly.

The rise to stardom

Following the group’s debut, Stray Kids continued to build momentum with subsequent releases, including EPs like I Am WHO, Oddinary, Maxident, and Circus. Their music consistently reflected the group’s commitment to addressing societal issues, mental health, and the struggles faced by the youth. Stray Kids’ honesty and relatability also resonated with fans, earning them a dedicated global fan base known as “STAY.” Despite facing challenges, the group emerged stronger and more united, securing their position in the hearts of fans.

As Stray Kids continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, they embarked on international tours, connecting with fans worldwide. Their energetic performances and charismatic stage presence also earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting K-pop acts.

Stray Kids’ global impact

In 2020, Stray Kids released GO生 (GO LIVE), an album that addressed the theme of resilience. The title track, “God’s Menu,” was a massive success, earning them critical acclaim and commercial success. The album also marked a turning point in their career, solidifying Stray Kids’ status as a global powerhouse. Over the years, the group’s journey, from their debut, to global stardom, is a testament to their talent, dedication, and authenticity. Despite many criticisms about their sound, Stray Kids have continued to evolve as artists, and remain proud of their music.

With each release, they have tackled diverse themes and pushed creative boundaries, and their ability to connect with fans on a personal level has played a significant role in their rise to prominence. As it stands, Stray Kids is more than just a K-pop group… they’re a cultural phenomenon.