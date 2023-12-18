Few genres enjoyed success in 2023 quite like K-pop, which saw the continuation of the meteoric rise of bands like BTS and BLACKPINK. Also proving themselves a mainstay in K-pop and beyond is the South Korean boy band Stray Kids, whose most recent album, ROCK-STAR, arrived in November of 2023.

The eight-song project marked Stray Kids’ fourth album overall, and already boasts millions of streams in the few weeks since its release. So popular are the boy band, which is composed of eight members and is fronted by rapper and singer-songwriter Bang Chan, that speculation has consistently run rife about an imminent Stray Kids world tour.

Now with another music project under their belts and with their popularity only continuing to rise, the question on everyone’s lips has been: Is there a Stray Kids World Tour in 2024?

Is there a Stray Kids World Tour 2024?

It looks likely that Stray Kids will embark on a tour sometime in 2024, at least according to a report by the band’s longtime label, JYP Entertainment. The label, which is also home to fellow K-pop artists like Twice and Day 6, released an annual report which confirmed their plans to launch a global stadium tour for Stray Kids in 2024.

At the time of writing, the report is as yet the only detail we have regarding Stray Kids’ upcoming tour, with no official announcement from the band itself. The tour section of Stray Kids’ official website is currently empty, but that isn’t necessarily a cause for concern just yet.

The recent release of ROCK-STAR provides hope that a tour in support of the album is on the horizon, and Stray Kids’ proven track record with touring means they’re more than willing to hit the road.

If it comes to fruition, Stray Kids’ 2024 world tour will mark their fourth concert tour overall, having performed concerts internationally since 2019. That year, Stray Kids embarked upon their debut run of global shows, titled the District 9: Unlock World Tour. That jaunt saw the boy band perform dates in their home country as well as shows in New York, Dallas, Miami and Los Angeles.

Stray Kids’ second world tour, launched in support of their 2022 EPs Oddinary and Circus, expanded their run of dates to include shows in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as Japan and the US. Stray Kids’ most recent tour, dubbed the 5-Star Dome Tour, ran from August to October of 2023, and only included shows in Japan and South Korea.

The dates and locations of Stray Kids’ previous tours might provide insight into where the band will be heading 2024, especially since JYP Entertainment described their imminent jaunt as global. In any case, fans will have to await further information from the label or Stray Kids, and stream ROCK-STAR in the meantime.