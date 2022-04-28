Who is the leader of BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is an extremely popular South Korean girl group that performs K-pop, EDM, and hip hop music. The group consists of four members who debuted together in 2016 with their single album Square One. The four members of BLACKPINK are Jisoo, who is a vocalist, Jennie, who handles rap and vocals, Rosé, who is a dancer and a vocalist, and finally Lisa, who raps, dances, and is a vocalist.

They released an album in 2020, which was their first Korean album, and it was aptly named The Album. The Album featured collaborations with both Selena Gomez and Cardi B. The Album sold over one million copies making BLACKPINK the first Korean girl group to release an album that sold over a million copies. They also broke and set world records with their music videos for Kill This Love and How You Like That. The video for Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, which is quite the earworm, currently has 1.8 billion views on YouTube as of writing.

Of course, you cannot have a successful musical group without a discussion of power balances, after all, there are many famous examples of groups who have broken up, with some members eclipsing their former groups with their solo careers. Think of Beyoncé, who soared after leaving Destiny’s Child, Camila Cabello outshining Fifth Harmony, or Paul McCartney doing some of his best work after The Beatles broke up. With that being said there should be an outlier for BLACKPINK, a leader of the group, but do they have a leader and which of the four members would it be?

Who leads BLACKPINK?

Screengrab via YouTube

There is no official leader of BLACKPINK. The four members of the group, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa all have different roles to perform and do not seem to stand out amongst one another, which is always great for a musical group. Although unofficially, BLINKs, the name that is given to fans of the popular group, have gravitated to calling Jisoo the leader if they needed to pick one. This is probably because of Jisoo’s age, as she is the oldest member in the group coming in at 27, Jennie being one year younger than her. Rosé and Lisa are one year younger than Jennie.

Hopefully, BLACKPINK goes on to keep making some great hits and not break up anytime soon, because it’s quite hard to get some of their songs out of your head once you’ve heard them, and their music videos are a sight to behold.