Are BLACKPINK breaking up? The splitting rumors, explained

You’re familiar with BLACKPINK; in fact, it seems like everyone and their mothers are familiar with BLACKPINK. But if you live under a rock or simply refuse to expand your musical buds outside of Black Sabbath and Megadeth, they’re a musical quartet hailing from South Korea, known for their short but mighty discography, and of course, for having Lisa Manoban in their lineup.

The group recently just ended their worldwide tour, becoming the highest-grossing girl group world tour of all time. Sadly, fans haven’t been able to bask in this world-record-breaking for long, since the group might just be going from history makers to just… history. Nothing is confirmed just yet, but allow me to explain everything that has been happening in the K-Pop world and between our favorite type of girls.

What is happening with BLACKPINK?

Image via YG Entertainment

Despite arguably being at the height of their careers, especially as the biggest international group of the moment – only rivaled by BTS, who are still on a temporary break – the rumors about the group disbanding have been more rampaging than ever before. It all started when Lisa, the main dancer and rapper, allegedly chose not to renew her contract with BLACKPINK’s parent company, YG Entertainment.

Even though the company quickly took action while shutting down all the rumors, even more speculation arose, as the hearsay was now that Lisa was considering offers from North American labels that wanted to sign her as a soloist. While none of this was confirmed, the remaining members are now also under the microscope of public scrutiny after similar rumors arose.

This time, the news involved Jennie and Jisoo, who, according to Naver, allegedly also didn’t renew their contracts with YG Entertainment, leaving Rosé as the only BLACKPINK member to still be tied with the multinational company. While YG Entertainment is still quickly jumping into action, vehemently denying all the rumors, the buzz became even more noticeable when Jennie confirmed her plans to make more solo albums to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m making things that are unique to Jennie and the most Jennie like. Please look forward to it!”

So, while we’re not yet fully sure what is actually happening in the black-pink universe, it is safe to say that behind the scenes, everything seems pretty rocky. The girls were also under quite the scrutiny of several netizens, who have been criticizing the group for putting up lackluster shows, with lackluster dance routines and weak vocals. Quite the unfair opinion from netizens, especially from the comfort of our own homes, while the group did 29 dates across the globe.

We will continue to monitor the situation and share any further developments.