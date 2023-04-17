2NE1 may have blown fans away during their surprise 2022 reunion, but BLACKPINK dazzled fans away with their performance as the first K-pop headliner at Coachella 2023.

BLACKPINK performed on the Coachella Stage around 9 PM PST on Saturday, starring with their 2022 hit single, “PINK VENOM”. The South Korean group performed 18 songs in total, with each member performing getting to perform a solo song, such as JENNIE’s “You & Me,” JISOO’s “Flower,” ROSE’s “Gone/On The Ground,” and LISA’s “Money.”

Fans who were at the event shared how alive the crowd was during the night, and how those who have never listened to the K-pop group stuck around to show support. Videos of the audience chanting “BLACKPINK” before the group went on stage circulated on Twitter. Meanwhile, Korean attendees at the music festival were in tears to see their language and culture represented on the Coachella stage.

As someone who was ACTUALLY there… the crowd was very much alive and cheering super loud. Not only that but the crowd was absolutely MASSIVE. Even people that didnt know blackpink stuck around and were curious about them! #BLACKPINKatCoachella https://t.co/dhFE49OHiw pic.twitter.com/hHYpsv0OKD — ?¿ (@kjsltyftw) April 16, 2023

BLACKPINK performed in Coachella before their 2023 headliner appearance. The group performed at the music festival back in 2019, making them the first female K-pop group to perform at the event. Videos of that performance can still be viewed on the Kpop group’s official YouTube channel, and they were featured in the YouTube documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert. It’s currently unknown if their 2023 performance will be uploaded as well.

BLACKPINK’s 2023 headliner performance can still be accessed through the event’s live streams on the official Coachella YouTube channel, by simply scrolling back to the near start of the event.