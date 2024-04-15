Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo via Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Events

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined

The slap heard around the world!
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 10:54 am

The Oscars are the biggest ceremony of the year in Hollywood. However, in 2022 the night saw one of its most shocking and memorable moments..

Recommended Videos

Everyone remembers when Oscar nominee Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped host Chris Rock across the face. In relation, Rock laughed off the entire ordeal as Smith returned to his seat and yelled several expletives in Rock’s direction, advising the comedian to keep the name of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, out of Rock’s mouth.

Following the altercation, which was broadcast on live television to millions of viewers, Smith went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, although it was soon confirmed that he was banned from the Oscars for 10 years. Years later, however, people continue to scratch their heads and wonder exactly why Smith slapped Rock across the face in the first place.

So, why exactly did Smith slap Rock at the Oscars?

Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images/Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

With the situation happening over 2 years ago, it’s hardly a surprise that folks are still interested in the reasoning behind Smith’s slap. On one hand, it’s widely believed that Smith slapped Rock due to a joke that Rock made about Will’s wife Jada. With her head shaved at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about hopefully seeing Jada in a G.I. Jane sequel. The joke referenced Demi Moore’s character, who had her head shaved in the Ridley Scott vehicle.

This visibly upset Jada, as she suffers from alopecia – a condition that results in hair loss. And while Smith himself appeared to find the joke amusing at first, his feelings immediately switched once he noticed that Jada wasn’t thrilled with Rock’s punchline. 

In the aftermath of the incident, Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock on several occasions — including a YouTube video uploaded over a year ago. It’s unclear as of right now if Smith and Rock will ever put their differences aside, but there’s absolutely no denying how monumental and impactful that infamous moment has become in the realm of pop culture.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 15, 2024
Read Article When did Donald Trump marry Melania?
Donald and Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
When did Donald Trump marry Melania?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is Donald Trump the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial?
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Donald Trump the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Billy Joel have?
Alexis Roderick, Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel, and Remy Anne Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many kids does Billy Joel have?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 15, 2024
Read Article When did Donald Trump marry Melania?
Donald and Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
When did Donald Trump marry Melania?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is Donald Trump the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial?
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Donald Trump the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Billy Joel have?
Alexis Roderick, Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel, and Remy Anne Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many kids does Billy Joel have?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 15, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.