How long is Will Smith banned from the Oscars?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has seen its fair share of controversial ceremonies over the course of the Oscars‘ 95 years. Those include actress Sacheen Littlefeather refusing to accept the award on behalf of Marlon Brando in protest of Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans in 1973, photographer Robert Opel streaking nude across the stage in 1974, and the infamous “oops” moment in 2017 when La La Land was prematurely awarded Best Picture instead of the rightful winner, Moonlight.

Still, nothing comes close to the shocking display of violence that took place back in 2022 when famed performer Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked across the Oscars stage, and slapped host Chris Rock across the face on live TV after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The moment will live in infamy, and will, unfortunately, precede both Smith and Rock for the remainder of their careers. On one hand, Smith’s actions displayed nothing but pure rage and violence in front of millions of viewers. On the other hand, the moment was shared across the globe and became a meme in only a matter of days. So it’s long-lasting impression on the realm of Hollywood is different depending on how you look at it.

A few short weeks after the 2022 ceremony, the Academy issued an official ban on Smith, ensuring that he become forbidden from setting foot anywhere near an Academy event or program. It isn’t permanent though, which begs the question — just how long is it?

How long did the Academy ban Smith from attending the Oscars?

On April 8, 2022, a couple of weeks after the slap heard around the world, President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement that the Academy was implementing a 10-year ban on Smith, ensuring that even if he gets nominated for an Oscar and wins, he can’t accept it virtually or in person until 2033.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

In a public apology to both the Academy and Chris Rock in the days following his outburst, Smith said, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable… I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong… There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness…. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.” Shortly after, he resigned from the Academy.

Eventually, months later, Smith once again apologized to Rock in a public YouTube video, sparking an even larger debate about whether or not he deserves forgiveness.

Nearly a year later in March 2023, Rock finally addressed the ordeal for the first time in his Netflix special Selective Outrage, eviscerating both Will and Jada in the process. While the comedy show seemed on the surface an opportunity for Rock to finally share his side of the story, some came away from it with tastes in their mouths just as sour as that fateful, infamous night back in 2022.