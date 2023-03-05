Chris Rock unloads both barrels and eviscerates Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in new stand-up special

Did the fans get what they’ve been waiting for when Chris Rock took the stage for the historical Netflix live-streaming event Selective Outrage? He definitely addressed the infamous slap Will Smith gave him which the internet will never forget.

Rock was hosting the 94th Academy Awards, getting ready to present Best Documentary Feature, when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s baldness, the Fresh Prince stormed the stage and slapped him. Rock has said the slap didn’t hurt, and he took it and cracked a few more jokes. Still, the humiliation lingered in the air long afterwards.

That’s what fans have been waiting for this entire time. “Say something about it, Chris.” “Don’t let Will get away with it.” Smith did get dealt with by the Academy when he was issued a 10-year ban, but the fans have been waiting on Chris to retaliate, and it finally happened on Saturday night when the comedian made Netflix history by giving a live-streaming stand-up performance, something that has never been done before on the platform.

Chris Rock just slapped Will Smith the right way on stage. pic.twitter.com/eHAWXQlIso — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 5, 2023

Did it feel good? It looks like Rock got a lot out of just letting it fly and getting it all off his chest at Will Smith’s expense. Of course, Smith deserves it. A huge slap like that has consequences.

This is Chris's therapy. He got up there and unloaded like a machine gun. Good! — What the Fin (@Roninssword) March 5, 2023

Rock makes a reference to the situation between Smith and his wife where she admitted to an “entanglement” with August Alsina.

Tying that together, Rock said Jada hurt Will more than Will hurt him after she devastated Will on Red Table Talk. Rock turned it into pure comedy gold.

“Smith practices selective outrage … selective outrage because everybody knows what the f**k happened. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements. An entanglement, for people that don’t know what everybody else will, it is his wife was f**king her son’s friend. Okay? Now I normally would not talk about this s**t. But for some reason, [they] put that s**t on the internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f**king lowdown — what the f**k?”

As if that wasn’t enough, Rock continued.

“I love Will Smith my whole life. I love this s**t. I saw him open up for Run DMC at Nassau Coliseum. [They] made brand new funk. I love this s**t. He’s made some great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life. […] Okay? And now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”

In that estimation, Smith is down for the count. He lost this battle that began with a simple slap. The fight is over. There will be no more rounds.