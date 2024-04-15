Boston Marathon Getty
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Category:
Events

Why is the Boston Marathon on a Monday?

It's one of the busiest Mondays of the year.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 12:12 pm

Out of the plethora of long-standing celebrations and traditions in Massachusetts, there’s certainly no denying that the Boston Marathon is one of the most favored and remembered of them all. 

Recommended Videos

Much like with any other tradition, the public is constantly searching up new information about said traditions — including which particular day(s) said tradition is supposed to be remembered. As one of the oldest celebrations in the city, the Boston Marathon features a race of thousands of competitors and also attracts thousands of spectators to the city. Since the early days of the revered event, it has memorably been held and celebrated on a Monday.

With the 2024 race officially underway, let’s explore exactly why the Boston Marathon falls on the first day of the traditional workweek.

Why is the Boston Marathon always on a Monday?

To follow with tradition, the Boston Marathon is held on a Monday due to it consistently taking place on Patriots’ Day. With the third Monday of April representing the celebration of Patriots’ Day, it makes sense why the marathon is combined with the annual event.

The marathon has especially remained in the public eye since the Boston Marathon bombing back in 2013, when two terrorist brothers created homemade pressure cooker bombs, planted them during the marathon, and injured hundreds of people, killing three in the process. Despite the tragedy, the city of Boston has continued its marathon celebrations and embodied the “BostonStrong” phrase ever since.

In the 2024 race, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the men’s title with an unofficial time of 2:06.17 and Kenyan Hellen Obiri secured the women’s with an unofficial time of 2:22.37.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 15, 2024
Read Article When are the 2025 Oscars?
oppenheimer
Category: Events
Events
Movies
Movies
When are the 2025 Oscars?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Donald Trump in a red MAGA hat and a white polo doing nothing important while talking into a cell phone
Category: FYI
FYI
Events
Events
Politics
Politics
Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 10, 2024
Read Article When a solar eclipse happens, who can see it?
A student watches the eclipse at University of Sonora on April 8, 2024 in Hermosillo, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun.
Category: FYI
FYI
Events
Events
When a solar eclipse happens, who can see it?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Category: Music
Music
Events
Events
Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 15, 2024
Read Article When are the 2025 Oscars?
oppenheimer
Category: Events
Events
Movies
Movies
When are the 2025 Oscars?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Donald Trump in a red MAGA hat and a white polo doing nothing important while talking into a cell phone
Category: FYI
FYI
Events
Events
Politics
Politics
Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 10, 2024
Read Article When a solar eclipse happens, who can see it?
A student watches the eclipse at University of Sonora on April 8, 2024 in Hermosillo, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun.
Category: FYI
FYI
Events
Events
When a solar eclipse happens, who can see it?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Category: Music
Music
Events
Events
Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.