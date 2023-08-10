Every once in a while, things get rocky in the K-pop world. Fan wars aren’t anything new, but this time, the cause has more to do with the actions of one particular Twitter — erm, X — account, which has provoked the wrath of the BLACKPINK fandom.

On Aug. 9, the group’s main dancer, Lisa, took to Instagram to share new photos of her in a sunny location. As tends to happen with celebrities, the photos of her in a bikini quickly spread on various social media platforms, one of them being X. So far so good. The problem arose when a widely popular NEWJEANS fan account commented on the singer’s appearance. And no, it wasn’t to praise her.

what we asked is an apology. we won’t say anything about the group this fandom represents but this is an unacceptable behavior coming from a fanbase with 145k followers.

Blinks obviously didn’t take kindly to this situation and immediately banded together to defend Lisa, demanding an apology from the offending account. What they got in response was a statement put out by NEWJEANS GLOBAL, in which the person behind the account claims to have been hacked. Needless to say, this didn’t sit right with BLACKPINK fans either, who consider it a mere excuse and continue to ask for that person to take accountability.

“We had no control over this incident” 😵‍💫



you literally paid for blue check and that includes assurance from the Twitter X that YOUR ACCOUNT WOULD NEVER BE HACKED unless you allowed them to access on your account 🥴



All the weird Arabic tweets came out after they said their account had been hacked 😭



The words “APOLOGIZE TO LISA” have since become a trending topic on the social media app, as fans of the singer continue to manifest their frustrations toward the situation. They also accuse the NEWJEANS account of attempting to fake the aforementioned hack, by posting more offensive tweets, but in a different language.

On the other side of things, there are NEWJEANS fans already joining the discussion, and claiming that BLACKPINK fans are responsible for creating the whole situation. According to some of them, Lisa’s own supporters hacked into the popular fanbase account to stir up the pot between the two fandoms.

At the time of writing, the account in question is deactivated, and there’s no telling whether or not it will ever come back to deal with the aftermath. Perhaps some time is needed for the situation to blow over, but if Blinks have any say in the matter, it won’t be easy. Lisa’s loyal fans are not impressed with this resolution, and will likely not let this go any time soon.

You don’t get to always play victim to circumstances you created. Now it’s taking a toll on you. You can’t even properly explain and apologize. Don’t come back. It’s better off this way.



This isn’t the first time that BLACKPINK fans have gathered to clamor for justice on behalf of their favorite pop stars, and it certainly won’t be the last. K-pop fandoms are intense and fiercely protective of their idols.