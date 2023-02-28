A birthday cake for BLACKPINK’s Lisa has fans blowing up the Twitterverse

Blinks know that Lisa deserves nothing less than the very best, even if it is just a cake. Ahead of her 26th birthday, BLACKPINK‘s Lisa is spending her next milestone in the Philippines, where the girl group will be holding their upcoming concert in March, part of the BLACKPINK world tour.

As a courtesy of the Filipino fanbase, Blackpink PH on Twitter was organizing a birthday cake with three layers, each representing a quirk related to the rapper. Although initially proposed with good intentions, several factors have caused fans’ wrath. Apparently, the fanbase wished to make the cake with only a $90 budget, and include details as a nod to all the members. Many have called out the organization for not focusing on Lisa as the birthday girl.

It’s disgusting how some ‘blinks’ want Lisa’s birthday cake to be a OT4 cake or want 4 cakes for each member meanwhile the other members had cakes like this…



Lets just hope that lisa gets the birthday cake she deserves.



BLACKPINK PH SCAMMER pic.twitter.com/zI9P2jyM4z — ❤︎ 리사³²⁷ (@bonlilisa_) February 27, 2023

What's wrong with you people? This design is better. Why can't you just give Lisa what she deserves? we are lucky that she'll be celebrating her birthday in the Philippines. This type of event occurs only once in a lifetime. https://t.co/TumNFdgtpB pic.twitter.com/QM3JSMrl0q — kenji 𓅓 (@yk2aii) February 28, 2023

While trending “BLACKPINK PH SCAMMER,” and “Lisa deserves better,” on the social media platform, Blinks also called out the organizers on several other issues. In addition to the cake design not being focused on Lisa, some fans are also expressing their anger regarding the cost of the cake, since it allegedly will have a much lower budget than initially anticipated. It appears that a fundraiser was made to create a larger budget that would increase the quality of the cake— however, the budget stayed under $90.

Again lying because this was your original design:



You added the camera to save face you but guess what the last design is still ugly !



Just let Lisa fanbases handle it, they have the money and do not only spent 90$ like you ! https://t.co/ZA4C7rpMjr pic.twitter.com/QrZCj3wZ7L — LISA ❤️‍🔥#VMA + #EMA WINNER ❤️‍🔥 (@slays_world) February 28, 2023

Much like any fanbase, BLACKPINK’s only wish for fair treatment for everyone. A fan has even pointed out the several instances in which Lisa has been left out of collaborations. While this is a normal occurrence in K-Pop, many have clearly noticed a pattern when it comes to the Thai dancer, hopping on to defend her on social media — and understandably so.

BLACKPINK PH has since dropped the project, leaving it in the hands of other Filipino fanbases, who are now attempting to make amends regarding the situation. Lisa will be celebrating her birthday on March 27, while in the Philippines — perhaps with one less cake in the mix.