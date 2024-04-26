Andy Cohen’s kids, explained

Andy Cohen has been gracing our screens for nearly half his life, first as a producer on various CBS news programs and eventually as a staple of the Bravo network.

Recommended Videos

He’s been with Bravo since 2004, lending a full two decades of his life to growing the reality-focused network. It’s been massively successful, and has seen Cohen’s name become synonymous with the drama-centric series that air on its channels. That, paired with his presence as the reunion host for the Real Housewives franchise, has kept Cohen fans clued into his life for coming up to two decades.

Despite his high profile, there are certain details that Cohen prefers to keep under the radar. While he’s been open with fans about his journey to fatherhood, there are still a good number of viewers who were unaware that Cohen has kids. This is likely due to his consistently single status, which, over the years, led some fans to assume that Cohen was child-free.

Andy Cohen’s happy family

Cohen isn’t necessarily single by choice, but he’s also not desperate to be in a relationship. The 55-year-oldWatch What Happens Live! host peruses dating apps from time to time, but these days he’s too busy raising little ones to focus too much on his romantic life.

Cohen has two children, born by surrogate. While both of his kids were born of different surrogates, Cohen says they’re “biological siblings.” The first new addition to his little family, Benjamin, came about in Feb. 2019, and his second, Lucy, followed three years later in April 2022.

While he’s busy living a high-profile life, Cohen is also working hard to keep his kids out of the spotlight. He’s shared occasional posts featuring little Ben and Lucy on social media, but they’re not frequent fliers on his public postings — or at least, their faces aren’t. While he doesn’t mind sharing snapshots of his children’s backs or covered faces, Cohen avoids showing too much of his kids to the world.

He pointed out, while talking to Today, that, while they’re inextricably tied to his fame, his children did not choose the spotlight. “People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn’t sign up for this,” he said. Apparently, his mother has some harsh opinions on showing off her grandkids as well, as — according to Cohen — she informed him that he “can’t show Ben anymore,” and even asked when he would “stop showing Lucy.”

Now that they’re inching out of infant territory and into toddlerdom, it seems Cohen is set on avoiding sharing too much of his family life with the outside world. He still clues viewers into snippets of his happy family, but don’t expect to see more than a glimpse of little Ben or Lucy as they grow up.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more