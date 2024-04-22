Andy Cohen
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Category:
Celebrities
TV

Is Andy Cohen leaving Bravo?

Is Bravo still Bravo without Cohen attached?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 12:56 pm

For nearly two decades now, Andy Cohen and Bravo have been inextricably linked. One without the other feels wrong, somehow, so when rumors of a Cohen departure started up, it stirred the Bravo fandom into a frenzy.

Cohen’s been serving as reunion host and executive producer for The Real Housewives franchise since its inception, and since 2009 he’s been heading Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, another Bravo favorite. Bravo isn’t Bravo without Cohen’s smiling face attached, but recent reports hint toward a potential parting of ways. Is there any veracity to the rumors, or is this yet another example of how fast misinformation can spread online?

Is Andy Cohen really quitting Bravo?

Andy Cohen
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Late April of 2024 saw an unexpected rumor start with In Touch magazine and quickly land on the front page of every social media platform out there. The In Touch report claimed that Cohen was “in discussions” to depart Bravo for good, following purportedly shrinking ratings and swirling controversy, with negotiations regarding his departure package supposedly underway.

The report was quickly shot down by Bravo, which informed Deadline that “there is absolutely no truth to this story.” Cohen has absolutely no plans to separate himself from Bravo — a media company he helped establish — and Bravo isn’t interested in losing one of its most popular staples, either.

Bravo’s success was built, at least in part, on Cohen. His involvement in the network’s growth led to the widespread success of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which has recorded more than 2,500 episodes so far, along with the continued relevance of the sprawling Real Housewives franchise. Cohen’s been a vital element of the show’s formula from the start, and is key to the blueprint that’s helped the franchise — comprised of 32 separate shows, both international and domestic — to flourish far longer than the competition.

Cohen’s status as a principle element behind Bravo’s success for nearly 20 years now essentially guarantees that he’ll be attached to the network for exactly as long as he wants to be. He may choose to retire eventually, but another two decades (at least) are likely in Cohen’s future if he and his long-time network have anything to say about it.

Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.