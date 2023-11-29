No matter what we say, we all have favorites.

The Real Housewives series has been a Bravo institution since it first began airing in 2006 and though it has gone through several iterations over the years, the franchise remains our guilty pleasure to this day. If we’re being honest, we do have favorite housewives and so does longtime executive producer Andy Cohen, who finally shared which housewives he likes the most.

In Nov. 2023, Cohen sat down with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast for an interview in front of a live audience. The television personality mostly made headlines for his candor in discussing his intimate life — apparently, he’s a “daddy” in the bedroom so the podcast appearance is apt — but he also got candid about his favorite housewives.

This isn’t the first time someone asked Cohen, who also hosts the show’s reunions, which housewives he likes best; it is, however, the first time he’s answered.

Which housewives does Andy Cohen like the best?

@callherdaddy ANDY IN NEW YORK!!!! DADDY GANG last nights show at madison square gardens was MAGICAL and i will NEVER forget it 🥹❣️ ♬ original sound – Call Her Daddy

The resident king of Bravo shared his favorite housewives of all time are “the ones [he has] the longest history with.” He could’ve left it there but Cohen chose this moment to finally stop being coy and named “Vicki, Tamra, Teresa, Luann” as his favorite housewives.

Those who’ve kept up with the Real Housewives over the years will recognize these woman as Vicki Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County), Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County), Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey), and Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York).

I can’t fault Cohen for having favorites, especially when he’s known these women as long as he has. Though, I must confess I’m a bit disappointed he didn’t include NeNe Leakes or musical icon Erika Jayne on his list.

You can keep up with Cohen by watching his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.