‘Tre’s Company’: Fans of Teresa Giudice lay out why she and her daughters should have their own reality show

Because there is nothing like getting enough of the wonderful Teresa Giudice.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 15 years since the altruists at Bravo went out-of-pocket to buy New Jersey its own real housewives, replacing the imitation housewives that the state had been forced to make do with since the Great Housewife Famine of 1902. Putting good out brings good in, and the television network has since seen its investment in the community pay dividends through the meteoric rise to stardom that its real housewives have experienced.

And that brings us to television personality, Teresa Giudice, the Dancing with the Stars contestant, and star of the hit VH1 original movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas. A very real housewife from the state of New Jersey, then briefly a real house divorcee from 2020 to 2022 before getting real house remarried, she’s a star with a devoted following, and that following couldn’t be more clear about their needs: They want more Teresa Giudice. Her kids can come, too.

Bravo's dished out reality shows to folks farrrrr less talented & interesting, tell me again why Teresa & her gyrls don't have one of their own yet…??? 🤔



I'd totally watch. 😁 Would you?#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/290K5yWYrr — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) August 4, 2023

Fans’ Giudice levels are getting treacherously low

Yes, the votes are in, and Giudice-head social media users want to live in a world where Giudice has a spinoff series – one besides Teresa Checks In, the 2015 show chronicling her prison stint following a conviction on 41 counts of fraud. The logic: “Bravo’s done worse.” That’s it, that’s the whole argument.

Tre’s Company 🙌🙌🙌 — Shawtes (@bigazzjenkz) August 4, 2023

And while the logistics of producing a second reality show focused solely on the Giudice family while simultaneously filming the ongoing series The Real Housewives of New Jersey might be questionable, one fact remains empirically true: Tre’s Company is a way better name for a show than Manzo’d with Children. Seriously, Bravo. Put some effort in, you guys used to air operas.